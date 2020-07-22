Professor receives accolade

Andrea Dixon, Ph.D., associate professor of marketing and executive director of the Center for Professional Selling in the Hankamer School of Business, has been named Baylor University’s 2020 Cornelia Marschall Smith Professor of the Year.
The Cornelia Marschall Smith Professor of the Year Award recognizes a Baylor faculty member who makes a superlative contribution to the learning environment at Baylor through teaching, research and creative activity, and service.
Holding the Frank and Floy Smith Holloway Endowed Professorship in Marketing, Dixon leads Baylor’s Professional Selling program, building a corporate partnership program that funds student development and a center endowment. As this year’s Smith Professor of the Year, Dixon received a $20,000 award, which has been donated into a Baylor endowed scholarship, and she will present a lecture on a topic of her choosing during the next academic year.
Dixon said she is excited to add the $20,000 from the award to an endowed scholarship that she and her husband, Doug Dixon, are funding.
“We see the Lord’s hand at work at Baylor and are excited to join Him in His work here,” she said.
“When Baylor called me for this center leadership role, I did not realize the ways in which the Lord had gone before me in planning this path,” Dixon said.
“He has surrounded me with talented students who are willing to work with excellence to honor the Lord. He also has partnered me with a very talented and godly group of faculty and staff partners.”
