Reopening amid COVID-19 threat, monument discussion keep Baylor University regents busy over summer

June is typically the slowest month for the Baylor University Board of Regents, but this summer, regents have been working nonstop, trying to solve the problems facing every university in the country while maintaining consistent educational standards across a range of new types of classrooms, new board President Mark Rountree said Friday.
During meetings that wrapped up Friday, regents delved into their approach to reopening campus next month, a commission examining the university's historical ties to slavery and racism, and plans for a new scholarship program.
“I shared, in a sidebar with a regent today, that it is like they are trying to solve a Rubik’s cube, and just when they’re about to get it solved, someone changes out some of the colors of the panels,” Rountree said. “But our board is resolute in our support for the university to reopen in the fall.”
Baylor President Linda Livingstone said the university also has a screening, testing and tracing program in the works to identify anyone on campus who tests positive. Student Health Services will get in contact with students, faculty and staff, and the university will provide private rooms for anyone living in a dorm who tests positive for the virus, providing them with food and medical equipment if necessary.
“We have a pretty detailed protocol in place to support those students, knowing they would need to move out of the residence hall, into another facility, and have meals taken to them and other things to make sure they’re taken care of and the community they moved out of isn’t exposed to the virus,” Livingstone said.
She said the university had a similar protocol in spring for students would had to self-isolate in dorms.
The current plan is for 76% of Baylor’s classes to meet in-person, though some of those would be partially online, and for 24% of classes to remain online-only. Department chairs are not just preparing backup plans for fall, they are putting together lists of backup instructors who can temporarily take over courses if a coworker gets sick or something else happens.
“We’re still refining the details of it, but we will certainly be testing anyone who has symptoms on our campus, as well as those very close to them,” Livingstone said. “We’re looking at other opportunities to do other kinds of testing, surveillance testing, that can help us identity earlier in the process where we might have pockets of cases, to allow us to get ahead of this and stay ahead of this through the fall semester.”
By fall, students will be spread out between classrooms, social spaces, and in some cases in large outdoor tents to enable social distancing, and cleaning routines will be stepped up. Livingstone said some Baylor employees are being trained in contact tracing, which can take a lot of manpower, and will work with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.
The university will also launch a new public health campaign called Family First, urging students to wear masks, socially distance, wash hands and otherwise protect each other. Face coverings will be required indoors and in crowded outdoor areas, and the university will supply everyone coming to the campus with a kit containing a face mask, a thermometer and other supplies.
“Baylor is incredibly strong and resilient,” Livingstone said. “There is certainly a lot of uncertainty ahead for us, and really every other organization in the country, but we are positioned well to deal with that.”
Commission on race
Rountree said a final report is expected by December from the deliberately diverse commission charged by the board of regents with reviewing the university’s historical ties to slavery, the university’s founders who owned slaves or supported slavery, and the various monuments and displays throughout the campus featuring those founders. The group will start work by the end of the month, he said.
Rountree said the commission is not looking to change the name of the university, named for co-founder and slave owner Judge Robert Emmett Bledsoe Baylor, or attempting to rewrite history, but to tell the university’s story in its entirety.
“One thing leading universities have done well is to focus on, as one writer puts it, a mindset of addition as well as subtraction,” Rountree said. “In other words, think expansively about what we can do more. What can we add to, as a way to address and integrate some of the parts of our past into our present?”
Rountree said he is particularly proud that the 34-person board of regents is now more diverse than it has been in recent memory, with 15 female members and six people of color.
Trailblazer Scholars
Livingstone announced a new scholarship program, the Trailblazer Scholars Program, during a virtual town hall event hosted by the Baylor Black Alumni Alliance and the Baylor Alumni Latino Group.
The university has earmarked $5 million for the launch and will start recruiting the first group of recipients next year, starting with 20 and increasing to about 80.
Students in the program will have leadership and service opportunities through Baylor’s Multicultural Affairs Department and through other Baylor groups and programs, and the available scholarships will be in honor of donors and trailblazers from Baylor’s history.
“In general, it will focus on students from underserved communities, students who have a real interest in engaging with multicultural issues once they arrive and want to really be involved in a leadership position to help us deal with some of the issues around racial justice,” Livingstone said.