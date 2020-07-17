Reopening amid COVID-19 threat, monument discussion keep Baylor University regents busy over summer

She said the university had a similar protocol in spring for students would had to self-isolate in dorms.

The current plan is for 76% of Baylor’s classes to meet in-person, though some of those would be partially online, and for 24% of classes to remain online-only. Department chairs are not just preparing backup plans for fall, they are putting together lists of backup instructors who can temporarily take over courses if a coworker gets sick or something else happens.

“We’re still refining the details of it, but we will certainly be testing anyone who has symptoms on our campus, as well as those very close to them,” Livingstone said. “We’re looking at other opportunities to do other kinds of testing, surveillance testing, that can help us identity earlier in the process where we might have pockets of cases, to allow us to get ahead of this and stay ahead of this through the fall semester.”

By fall, students will be spread out between classrooms, social spaces, and in some cases in large outdoor tents to enable social distancing, and cleaning routines will be stepped up. Livingstone said some Baylor employees are being trained in contact tracing, which can take a lot of manpower, and will work with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.