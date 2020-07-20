Truett Seminary expands with new Wesley House, San Antonio satellite

Baylor University's Truett Seminary will stretch its umbrella this fall with the creation of a House of Wesley Studies and the addition of a satellite campus in San Antonio.

The creation of a House of Wesley Studies, the first for the Baptist seminary, will expand class offerings and career guidance in Wesleyan theology and practice. John Wesley, an influential 18th century English preacher and theologian, founded what evolved into the Methodist church.

Seminary Dean Todd Still said the new house, with Wesleyan scholar, author and ordained elder William J. Abraham as its director, will accommodate the ministry training needs of the seminary's Methodist and Wesleyan students and broaden the theological offerings for the seminary's approximately 320 students.

The addition won't mean a change in Truett's mission or core theology, but will provide more for the Methodist and Wesleyan students pursuing Truett degrees while considering ministry in their home denomination.

"We want to help nurture those students and help network for them so they can faithfully execute the call of their childhood," he said. "We're not in the calling business. That's the Lord's. We're in the equipping business. We have reason to believe others would follow if we would make a place and space for them."