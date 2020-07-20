Truett Seminary expands with new Wesley House, San Antonio satellite

Baylor University's Truett Seminary will stretch its umbrella this fall with the creation of a House of Wesley Studies and the addition of a satellite campus in San Antonio.
The creation of a House of Wesley Studies, the first for the Baptist seminary, will expand class offerings and career guidance in Wesleyan theology and practice. John Wesley, an influential 18th century English preacher and theologian, founded what evolved into the Methodist church.
Seminary Dean Todd Still said the new house, with Wesleyan scholar, author and ordained elder William J. Abraham as its director, will accommodate the ministry training needs of the seminary's Methodist and Wesleyan students and broaden the theological offerings for the seminary's approximately 320 students.
The addition won't mean a change in Truett's mission or core theology, but will provide more for the Methodist and Wesleyan students pursuing Truett degrees while considering ministry in their home denomination.
"We want to help nurture those students and help network for them so they can faithfully execute the call of their childhood," he said. "We're not in the calling business. That's the Lord's. We're in the equipping business. We have reason to believe others would follow if we would make a place and space for them."
Still anticipates the new house could draw four to eight new students initially with room for more as the seminary grows.
The prospect of a new place for Wesleyan ministerial training delighted Abraham, who holds degrees from The Queen's University in Belfast, Ireland, Asbury Theological Seminary and Oxford University. He's taught at Seattle Pacific University, Harvard Divinity School and, for the last 35 years, Southern Methodist University.
Baptists and Wesleyans share a heritage in the evangelical Protestant tradition and both have a considerable global reach, Abraham noted. "We're cousins setting up house together," he said. "I think this is a match made in heaven."
The Wesleyan scholar, who plans on teaching his first Truett classes in January 2021, said pairing the different traditions at the seminary not only will show their commonalities, but sharpen an appreciation of their differences to the benefit of both.
Baptists are stronger in preaching while Wesleyans bring a deeper tradition of spiritual formation and social ministry, he said.
With a schism between theologically conservative and liberal followers looming in the global United Methodist Church, Abraham, who counts himself in the conservative or traditional camp, sees promise in Truett's House of Wesley Studies.
With an orthodox Christian theology at its core, Truett and Baylor can help train Wesleyans for evangelism and ministry through a more conservative Methodism experienced throughout the world, he believes.
"We need a place like Baylor to train the people we're going to need to be a part of the new church that will emerge from this," he said. "(Baylor) is a deadly serious Christian university that has realistic dreams and it's on a roll."
While the Wesleyan addition to Truett's program aims to serve students on campus, a new seminary satellite site in San Antonio will allow others to study away from Waco.
The seminary will open a second satellite site at San Antonio's Trinity Baptist Church and when it becomes fully operational in the summer of 2021 will offer a master's degree in theological studies and a master of arts in Christian ministries. Students at the San Antonio campus will start online this fall.
The San Antonio extension follows one in Houston at Tallowood Baptist Church.
Still said satellite or extension campuses have been part of Truett's planning from the seminary's beginning in the 1990s as a way to bring theological and ministerial training closer to students needing it. Prospective seminary students often are older and have full-time jobs or pastor churches that make it difficult to move for studies, he said.
Discussion of a San Antonio campus received more attention after Hardin-Simmons University trustees announced in February their intent to close HSU's Logsdon Theological Seminary in Abilene in the summer of 2021.
The seminary had operated a satellite location at San Antonio's Trinity Baptist Church, which provided Truett a ready-made space for teaching and training.
"We don't want to get out in front of our shoes, but where we have partners and resources to do so, we feel it's appropriate," Still said.
Three former Logsdon Seminary students have enrolled at Truett since its closing was announced, and Still expects enrollment at the San Antonio campus to start with 15 students in its first year.