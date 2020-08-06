USDA grant to aid Baylor hunger program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a grant of $930,000 to the Baylor University Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty for an innovative pilot program designed to encourage Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants to purchase and consume milk as part of a healthy, balanced diet.
This pilot project builds on the success of previous incentive programs, which have shown positive impacts on the healthfulness of a person’s diet. Through a cooperative agreement with the Baylor Collaborative, SNAP participants shopping at select Texas grocery stores will receive incentives for purchasing qualifying milk.
“We are excited to partner with USDA to explore creative ways to reduce food and economic hardship for families in Texas and around the country,” said Jeremy Everett, executive director of the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty. “Our hope is that the Healthy Fluid Milk Incentive will strengthen families’ food budgets so they can get the proper nutrition they need to thrive.”
The Healthy Fluid Milk Incentive (HFMI) pilot was established by the 2018 Farm Bill to encourage consumption of milk, which is part of a well-rounded, nutritious diet as described in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.
The program is expected to be fully operational by May 2021, and incentives will be tested for one year. The pilot is part of Food and Nutrition Service’s commitment to employing innovative techniques to help make nutritious foods more accessible for low-income Americans.
“Making nutritious foods more accessible is a USDA priority, and we are always looking for ways to leverage innovative strategies to help achieve that goal,” said Pam Miller, administrator of USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service.
The Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty received the $930,000 grant through a competitive process and will be partnering with South Plains Hunger Solutions Coalition and Lowe’s Supermarkets to develop and test incentives at Food King grocery stores in the West Texas cities of Littlefield, Lubbock, and San Angelo.
Once the HFMI pilot is operational, shoppers using SNAP benefits at these locations to purchase qualifying fluid milk (pasteurized, unflavored and unsweetened cow’s milk — skim or 1%) will receive a coupon for additional free milk.
Working on a national scale, the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty brings together a large network of researchers and practitioners to find innovative hunger and poverty solutions through such projects as the Texas Hunger Initiative, the Global Hunger and Migration Project and the newly launched Hunger Data Lab. Baylor Collaborative scholars conduct interdisciplinary hunger and poverty research with local, state, national and global relevance.
