Waco-area marching bands at parade rest for COVID-19 restrictions

“We educators are good at rolling with the punches, and this is no exception,” Hatten said. “I can’t say I didn’t see it coming. But band kids are resilient. The good news is that everyone is going through the same thing. … As we have to do it, there will be better ways to get it done.”

For Baylor’s Golden Wave Band, August will mean more than a change in rehearsals and drills. Traditional pregame and halftime formations may have to change to accommodate the possible shifting numbers because of students dropping out for COVID-19 and related quarantines.

Given the size of the Golden Wave band, having a student come down with COVID-19 at some point during the fall semester is almost a given, Odajima said.

“We know it’s going to happen,” he said.

That may affect some of the band’s more visual formations, including dense letters or the outline of Texas for “Texas Our Texas.”

“Pictures are an incredible challenge. … We can’t make the state of Texas anymore,” he said.

But as his fellow university and high school band directors would agree, marching band is more than how a band sounds or looks.

“It’s more than just music,” Odajima said. “The team building and family atmosphere, the community aspect of being a part of the spirit and soundtrack of Baylor — that’s a huge foundational experience for our students in the marching band. Just get the kids to us in a setting where we can do work, and we will have a good experience.”

