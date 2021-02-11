Waco High grad inducted into Order of the Gown

Derby Katherine Carlson was inducted into the Order of the Gown at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee, during the fall 2020 semester.

She also is the recipient of a fine arts fellowship and the Walter E. Dakin Scholarship, named for playwright Tennessee Williams’ grandfather. She plans to major in English.

Derby is the daughter of Alan and Julie Carlson and a 2019 graduate of Waco High School.

The Order of the Gown is an academic honor society and a unique student government body among U.S. colleges and universities. Since 1875 the Order of the Gown has remained the body responsible for maintaining the spirit, traditions and ideals of the University of the South.

The wearing of the gown is both a sign of academic achievement and a promise to continue the ideals and traditions of the university.