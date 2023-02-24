Bail was set at $1.1 million for a man accused of killing a woman in front of her children in May 2022.

A judge set bail for Oscar Thomas Lopez, 28, of McGregor, on Friday on charges that he shot Lydia Nicole Mendoza and another woman near the 3400 block of Morrow Avenue on May 1, 2022.

The two women, who are related, were shot in front of Mendoza’s children and taken to the hospital, the Tribune-Herald reported. Mendoza died of her wounds at the hospital, but the other woman lived and talked to the lead detective, according to Lopez’s charge affidavits.

Judge Virgil Bain set Lopez’s bail at $1 million on the murder charge and at $100,000 for an aggravated assault charge, a courthouse official said in a Friday email.

Police say Lopez shot Mendoza’s relative in the back, arm and ankle, a charging affidavit says.

Lopez has been held in McLennan County Jail on unrelated drug charges since Nov. 15.