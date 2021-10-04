$1.5 million endowed chair gift brings food economist to Baylor hunger effort

The Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty’s newest endowed chair plans to use his agriculture background and 25 years of studying food insecurity to partner with the private sector on combating hunger.

Economist Craig Gundersen will be the first Jim and Tammy Snee Family Chair in Food Security at Baylor University. Hormel Foods CEO Jim Snee and his wife donated $1.5 million to create the endowed faculty position last month.

Gundersen worked at the University of Illinois for 13 years and Iowa State for five studying the causes and consequences of hunger. Before that, he worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The Waco-based collaborative connects communities across the state and nation with resources to solve hunger issues. The organization already works closely with the Walmart Foundation and Hormel, and it would be great if it could work with more players in the food supply chain, Gundersen said.

“If our goal is to end hunger in the world, we need large-scale commercial farms,” Gundersen said. “We need large-scale agricultural companies, the distributors of food, and all the way to our supermarkets, HEBs, Walmarts and Kroger’s.”