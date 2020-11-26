$1.5 million gift honors Baylor business dean

Baylor University announced a $1.5 million gift commitment to help establish a new endowed faculty position within the Hankamer School of Business, honoring Dean Terry S. Maness on his upcoming retirement and years of service.

The gift, given by an anonymous Baylor alumnus, is part of a fundraising effort among the business school’s alumni to honor Maness’ legacy while providing endowment support for the Lab-to-Market (L2M) program, an interdisciplinary program that serves as the pipeline for translating research into viable commercial and business concepts at Baylor.

“For more than 43 years, Dean Terry Maness has served tirelessly to advance the mission of Baylor University through his time as a member of our faculty, as a mentor and leader and ultimately, as dean of the Hankamer School of Business,” said Baylor President Linda A. Livingstone. “It is a testimony to the impact he has made on the school and his students that so many have stepped forward to honor him through the establishment of this important endowed position.”

The $1.5 million anonymous gift commitment results from discussions among the university’s administration and alumni leaders.