$1.5 million gift honors Baylor business dean

Baylor University announced a $1.5 million gift commitment to help establish a new endowed faculty position within the Hankamer School of Business, honoring Dean Terry S. Maness on his upcoming retirement and years of service.
The gift, given by an anonymous Baylor alumnus, is part of a fundraising effort among the business school’s alumni to honor Maness’ legacy while providing endowment support for the Lab-to-Market (L2M) program, an interdisciplinary program that serves as the pipeline for translating research into viable commercial and business concepts at Baylor.
“For more than 43 years, Dean Terry Maness has served tirelessly to advance the mission of Baylor University through his time as a member of our faculty, as a mentor and leader and ultimately, as dean of the Hankamer School of Business,” said Baylor President Linda A. Livingstone. “It is a testimony to the impact he has made on the school and his students that so many have stepped forward to honor him through the establishment of this important endowed position.”
The $1.5 million anonymous gift commitment results from discussions among the university’s administration and alumni leaders.
“It is truly humbling to be the recipient of such a great honor as the naming of an endowed faculty position here at Baylor,” Maness said. “It is critical to our research enterprise that we strengthen our approach to commercializing and monetizing that research so that it, in return, can fund future academic discovery, especially at the BRIC (Baylor Research and Innovation Collaborative).”
As the dean of the Hankamer School of Business since 1997, Maness has been the driving force behind a period of growth and acclaim for the business school. A Baylor alumnus, Maness received his undergraduate degree in economics in 1971, followed by his master’s degree in finance in 1972.
He and his wife, Nancy, moved to Bloomington, Indiana, in 1973, where he began his Doctor of Business Administration degree in finance at Indiana University. In 1977, Maness returned to Baylor as an assistant professor of finance.
Maness has announced he plans to retire from his position once a new dean has been named.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.