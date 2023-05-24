Forget the step-by-step guide or the search for the missing brick that fell into the couch. Justice Adcox, 14, created a 1,913-piece Lego ALICO Building to scale from scratch, on display until the end of the summer at the West Waco Library's Genealogy Center.

Justice has been building Lego models since he was 8 years old. He said his first Lego set — a red jet from the "Ninjago" series — he built by the book, and from there his hobby progressed into seeing what he was able to build.

Justice, who is going into his freshman year at Robinson High School, said he started making Lego replicas by looking at the pieces he already had and building what he could from there. For the ALICO Building, however, he said he started using Lego’s Stud.io software, also known as BrickLink Studio, which allowed him to create a digital model online first.

“On the ALICO I found a website that had every piece that Lego had previously made in every color that Lego makes,” he said. “So you just pull it up, and it would make a design and you just have to build it brick by brick on the website and then it orders the pieces for you.”

Justice got the idea for the ALICO Building sculpture after attending Bricks Killeen, a Lego convention in September, where he and his little brother were displaying a World War II diorama. When looking around at the other builds, Justice, who recently moved to Waco from Alaska, said the memorable building was something he knew he wanted to replicate.

“I moved here just this past year and so when I got here the ALICO was kind of I guess the landmark of Waco, and I thought that was so cool,” he said. “I really like this building. … When the idea of the ALICO popped into my head, that was just like yes, that is what I am determined to do.”

Over Christmas break Justice decided he would try the Stud.io site for his build and took “two really dedicated days” to put the set together online, he said.

He created the model to scale, using one clear 1-by-1 Lego block as the size of each of the ALICO’s 733 windows.

“From there I was able to deduce this distance is two windows, three windows, one window,” he said.

Justice said he constructed the model from the bottom up and some parts were easier than others when he could copy the pattern of the windows from one side to another with minimal changes. He said he hit a snag when he reached the roof of the building and had to figure out how to construct it in a way that did not cause the Legos to collapse in on themselves.

“So I just did two layers of plates, so one layer that wasn’t very sturdy, and once I put the second layer on that made it a lot sturdier,” he said.

Once the roof was solid he added the finishing details, including various structures, vents, a flag and the iconic red ALICO letters. He said he finished the "O" last.

The full build has 1,913 pieces, but Justice said he originally designed a scaled-up version where all the windows were doubled both in width and height. The larger version was also more expensive than his current 2-foot-tall model, which cost him about $270 with shipping.

“The bigger one is actually way out of my price range as a kid, but the smaller one was accessible for me at least,” he said.

The Lego ALICO Building will be on display through the summer in a case outside the West Waco Library’s Genealogy Center, 5301 Bosque Blvd. The display is accompanied by resources, photos and newspaper clippings curated by genealogy reference librarian Hannah Kubacak.

Kubacak said she jumped at the opportunity to incorporate a local history display when Justice offered his ALICO build as a visual aid.

“The goal of the displays is to provide an educational opportunity for library patrons and then to also showcase some of the resources that are available within the library,” she said.

Kubacak said many people come to the genealogy center to research their family history, but the center also offers resources for people wanting to know more about local history, businesses in town, buildings in town or even the history of their own homes.

“We have resources like newspapers, maps, written histories, photos, lots of different types of documents that can be used to do that,” she said. “So the display that’s accompanying the Lego model is material about the history of the ALICO Building that sort of represents the type of history that can be found for any building in town.”

Next to the building model Kubacak has found and displayed an old Sanborn fire insurance map, an article from The Baylor Lariat about students who climbed the tower in 1982 and other clippings and memorabilia that tie to the building’s past.

Justice’s next big project is a Lego Waco Suspension Bridge, which he said is much larger and more complicated than the ALICO, “because I have to make it sturdy as well as looking good.”

“I made it longer than I originally planned,” Justice said. “It’s because I didn’t realize how long it actually was since I hadn’t been on it this past year since it’s been under construction.”

He said the design is coming along well, but is much more complex. The Suspension Bridge model will use Lego Technic bricks that have holes through their body and come in different shapes, which offer more functionality than just square bricks.

Justice said though he does not see himself becoming a Lego master model builder, he would love to build a commissioned piece for any Wacoan looking to have an ALICO keepsake in their home or business, especially the scaled-up version.