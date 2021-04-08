1 dead, 5 injured in Bryan after cabinet plant shooting

BRYAN — One person was killed and five people were wounded Thursday in the wake of a shooting at a cabinet-making business in Bryan authorities said, and a state trooper was later shot during a manhunt that resulted in the suspected shooter being taken into custody

Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske told reporters he believes the shooting suspect is an employee at the Kent Moore Cabinets location. The shooting happened in the bays in a plant where employees make cabinets.

Buske said a motive in the shooting was not clear.

The shooter was gone by the time officers arrived, Buske said.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said a male suspect in the shooting was arrested in the tiny town of Iola, about 30 miles away from the cabinet plant.

The state trooper who was shot while pursuing the suspect was is in serious but stable condition, the Texas Department of Public Safety said on Twitter.

Kent Moore Cabinets employees were being interviewed, Bryan Police Lt. Jason James said earlier, and witnesses had identified a suspect. Police were looking for the suspected shooter, James said, but he could not describe that person.

