$1 million repair to Lake Waco dam to wrap up next month

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is spending more than $1 million to repair a shallow landslide on the Lake Waco dam caused by wet weather in 2018.

Crews are removing unstable soil on the back of the dam just north of the Bosque Park outlet works and will be replacing it with soil stabilized with lime, lake manager Mike Champagne said.

The Corps recruited the federal Tennessee Valley Authority to do the work, which started last month and is expected to wrap up next month.

Champagne said the "skin slide" was caused by heavy rains in spring 2018 that infiltrated the soil and caused the upper layer of soil to shift. The damage poses no danger to the integrity of the dam, and the dam trail will remain open throughout the project, Champagne said.

"It's not something for people to worry about," Champagne said.

The Corps has spent some $2 million repairing other minor slides in other parts of the dam since 2016, also caused by saturated soil. Champagne said such work is routine on earthen dams.

The Corps in early 2018 repaved the 2.8-mile hike-and-bike trail atop the dam to keep water from seeping into cracks and saturating the slope.

Meanwhile, Champagne said he is hopeful that recreational facilities at Airport Beach damaged by several years of flooding will be reopened this spring, including bathrooms and picnic shelters.

