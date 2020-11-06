$10.4 million Magnolia Market expansion already drawing crowds

"It's important to us, too, that we're being really thoughtful to make sure people need to take proper precautions," he said.

Restrictions remain on the number of people allowed inside Magnolia Market to ensure space for social distancing. Employees ensure visitors are properly wearing masks, and hand sanitizer is abundant.

Marsicano said the Gaineses are focused on producing a reprise of their popular "Fixer Upper" show focusing on Waco-area home renovations, and the show is expected to be a keystone of the new Magnolia Network set to debut sometime next year. Once that rolls out, he expects crowds to grow.

"It provides another window to the world about Waco and what’s happening here, so naturally, those two things go hand in hand," he said.

In the meantime, he said he believes the pandemic has made Texans more likely to limit travel to their own state, to the benefit of Magnolia Market.

Steve and Stacey Butler, from near Kansas City, flew into Texas bound for Fredericksburg. Tweaks in their travel plan allowed a visit to Magnolia, her first, his second. The newly open additions came as a surprise.

"This new stuff builds their brand, and I'm sure it will do something for attendance and benefit the local economy," Steve Butler said.