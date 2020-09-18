102-year-old among 5 more COVID-19 deaths; 97 total for McLennan County

A McLennan County man born during the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 was among five residents whose COVID-19-related deaths local health officials announced Friday, bringing the county’s death toll from the disease to 97.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported the deaths of an 81-year-old Hispanic man, an 81-year-old white man, a 73-year-old Black man, a 78-year-old Black woman and a 102-year-old Black man. Officials also reported 92 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in McLennan County residents, more than recent daily totals.
“Today is a defeating moment,” health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said. “We had 92 cases today, which is a high number for what we’ve had recently, and one of our deaths was a 102-year-old man. He was born during the last pandemic and now they’ve died during this pandemic. It is personally heartbreaking.”
Friday’s new cases bring the total to 7,428 residents who have tested positive, including 456 with active infections and 6,875 who have recovered. Waco hospitals were treating 44 COVID-19 patients as of Friday, including 38 McLennan County residents and 10 on ventilators. The county’s rate of all tests coming back positive stood at 7% as of Thursday, on a rolling 7-day average basis, according to covidwaco.com.
“We have gone a long period where we haven’t seen the numbers going up like this and we haven’t seen this volume of new cases and the number of deaths in one day,” Craine said. “This just kind of knocks you back into reality that this isn’t over, it is still a risk and it is still in our community.”
Residents age 18 to 25 represent 20 of the 92 new cases reported Friday, the most of any age group, though that 10 to 25 age group has made up the majority of new cases on many days recently, according to the health district. Eight of the new cases are in residents age 80 or older, and 11 are in residents age 11 to 17.
Baylor University reported in its daily update Friday there are 118 active COVID-19 cases in students, employees and contractors who use campus. Any living in the county would also be included in the health district’s numbers.
Waco ISD has reported a total of four cases in students and three cases in staff members, including four total cases reported in the past week.
Free COVID-19 testing will be available next week, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Waco Multi-Purpose Facility, 1020 Elm Ave. No pre-registration is required, and symptoms are not required to receive a test.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.