102-year-old among 5 more COVID-19 deaths; 97 total for McLennan County

A McLennan County man born during the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 was among five residents whose COVID-19-related deaths local health officials announced Friday, bringing the county’s death toll from the disease to 97.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported the deaths of an 81-year-old Hispanic man, an 81-year-old white man, a 73-year-old Black man, a 78-year-old Black woman and a 102-year-old Black man. Officials also reported 92 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in McLennan County residents, more than recent daily totals.

“Today is a defeating moment,” health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said. “We had 92 cases today, which is a high number for what we’ve had recently, and one of our deaths was a 102-year-old man. He was born during the last pandemic and now they’ve died during this pandemic. It is personally heartbreaking.”

Friday’s new cases bring the total to 7,428 residents who have tested positive, including 456 with active infections and 6,875 who have recovered. Waco hospitals were treating 44 COVID-19 patients as of Friday, including 38 McLennan County residents and 10 on ventilators. The county’s rate of all tests coming back positive stood at 7% as of Thursday, on a rolling 7-day average basis, according to covidwaco.com.