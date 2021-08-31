11 more COVID-19 deaths make August 3rd deadliest month in McLennan County

Another 11 COVID-19 deaths announced Tuesday make August the pandemic's third-deadliest month in McLennan County so far.

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 263 new cases Tuesday and a seven-day average of new cases per day of 232, the highest since the pandemic began. The active case count stood at 1,576, the highest daily count since early September 2020. A total of 541 McLennan County residents have died of COVID-19.

There were 13,878 people in Texas hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, approaching the Jan. 11 peak of 14,218 hospitalizations. In McLennan County as of Tuesday, there were 188 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down from a record 194 on Monday. The 188 hospitalized Tuesday include 48 in intensive care and 44 on ventilators. About 95% of patients hospitalized locally are unvaccinated, according to the health district.

Since April, McLennan County residents in the 10-19 age group have accounted for as many cases as people in their 40s, each group with about 14% of total cases.

“There’s definitely a lot of school-age spread,” health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said. “The more kids who have it, the more opportunities there are for it to spread.”