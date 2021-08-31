11 more COVID-19 deaths make August 3rd deadliest month in McLennan County

Another 11 COVID-19 deaths announced Tuesday make August the pandemic's third-deadliest month in McLennan County so far.
Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 263 new cases Tuesday and a seven-day average of new cases per day of 232, the highest since the pandemic began. The active case count stood at 1,576, the highest daily count since early September 2020. A total of 541 McLennan County residents have died of COVID-19.
There were 13,878 people in Texas hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, approaching the Jan. 11 peak of 14,218 hospitalizations. In McLennan County as of Tuesday, there were 188 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down from a record 194 on Monday. The 188 hospitalized Tuesday include 48 in intensive care and 44 on ventilators. About 95% of patients hospitalized locally are unvaccinated, according to the health district.
Since April, McLennan County residents in the 10-19 age group have accounted for as many cases as people in their 40s, each group with about 14% of total cases.
“There’s definitely a lot of school-age spread,” health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said. “The more kids who have it, the more opportunities there are for it to spread.”
Craine said younger grades have a slight advantage, because students spend more of their time with the same group of people throughout the day. The frequent classroom changes for older students increase chances for exposure.
Craine said the health district has 14 more vaccination clinics scheduled, which are listed on covidwaco.com. She said the rapid increase through August has driven more people to get vaccinated for the last few weeks.
About 45% of county residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 55% have received one dose, while 57% of the state’s 12-and-older population has been fully vaccinated and 68% have received one dose.