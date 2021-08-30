11 more deaths reported in McLennan County as record 194 COVID-19 patients crowd hospitals

This story will be updated.

The rapidly spreading COVID-19 delta variant killed 11 people in the three days ending Monday and infected another 489 people, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported.

The 1,440 active cases in the county included 194 COVID-19 patients in McLennan County hospitals, the highest number reported since the pandemic began in March 2020. Of those in the hospital, 93.45% are unvaccinated, the health district reported.

There were 45 COVID-19 patients relying on ventilators and 49 in intensive care units. Waco Mayor Dillon Meek last week said hospitals are near the "brink of collapse" due to the pandemic.

Health district spokeswoman Kelly Craine confirmed all of the cases and deaths occurred over the weekend or on Monday and are not the result of a data dump from previous weeks.

Connally ISD sent a letter home to parents Monday informing them that Natalia Chansler, a junior high social studies teacher with the district, was among those who died of the virus. She is the second Connally Junior High School social studies teacher to die from the virus after David "Andy" McCormick died last week.

