11-year-old's COVID-19 death was preventable, grieving mother says

“I thought we had more time, he was doing so well,” Parsons said. “One good thing about quarantine last year is that he didn’t get sick. We stayed out of the hospital for one year and that had never happened. He was doing so well. This blindsided us. I really, really thought we had a couple more years with him and I’ll never get over losing him.”

As she grieves, Parsons wants people to remember Jamie and to know that his death, and her sisters, could have been prevented.

“People are selfish, and because of people not doing what they needed to do, the virus mutated and now I’m burning my son,” Parsons said. “Wash your damn hands and wear a mask. It seems like such a simple thing and the fact that people are so resistant to it blows my mind.”

As she drove around town on Wednesday, handling last-minute arrangements for her son's visitation and service, Parsons got the call that her sister's ashes were ready to be picked up.

She now is trying to wrap her mind around a future without her sister and her only son.