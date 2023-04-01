The recent completion of the 11th-12th Street underpass on Interstate 35 will not only help drivers get from Baylor University to downtown but will provide the missing link in a crosstown bicycle corridor years in the making, bike advocates say.

The underpass saw its full opening last weekend, four years after the Texas Department of Transportation removed the old overpass as part of the $341 million reconstruction of Interstate 35 through Waco. Pedestrians can now take a sidewalk under I-35 at the crossing, and bike traffic can cross under the freeway at grade instead of having to climb a steep overpass.

TxDOT spokesperson Jake Smith said connectivity is a major goal in the I-35 widening project, and the underpass offers a clear route for vehicles and pedestrians.

“The I-35 and 11th-12th intersection is signalized and marked, promoting safer traveling for traffic and pedestrians,” he said.

While the 11th-12th crossing was out of service, the city of Waco was busy using more than $538,000 of federal-state money it won in 2017 to create bike lanes from Columbus Avenue in downtown to Garden Drive in far South Waco. The project also filled some gaps in sidewalks along the 11th-12th Street corridor.

Grayson Meek, head of the Metropolitan Planning Organization bike-pedestrian committee, said the city was proactive in creating bike infrastructure in time for the opening of the underpass.

Construction on I-35 and its intersecting streets has made it difficult to drive, ride or walk between the downtown and Baylor sides of the interstate in recent years. Obstacles still remain, such as the ongoing closure of the downtown side of University Parks Drive.

Without proper connectivity to the opposite side, cyclists have been taking Dutton Avenue to 18th Street or Fifth Street to cross I-35, said Stuart Smith, an avid cyclist and downtown resident who serves as director of advocacy for the Waco Bicycle Club.

Smith said the construction challenges have discouraged cycling, given that the alternatives 17th/18th Street and Fourth/Fifth Street crossings are auto-heavy areas.

“Most people were afraid to ride, I think, on Fifth Street, because it was only one lane,” Smith said.

Meek said the 11th-12th street crossing will benefit cyclists as well as drivers and pedestrians seeking to cross I-35. He said the two-way traffic on 11th and 12th streets is generally less busy than the one-way traffic at the nearest available crossings: 17th-18th streets and Fourth-Fifth streets.

The 11th-12th corridor from Columbus Avenue to Garden Drive now constitutes the longest stretch of bike lanes in the city, Smith said.

It’s hard to imagine what the I-35 corridor in central Waco looked like before the reconstruction project demolished the old crossings. Meek said he remembers living on the Baylor side of I-35 when he was a student there and riding his bike across the 11th Street overpass into downtown for work.

With growth occurring and more housing options appearing on the downtown side of the highway, Meek said it’s possible crossing by foot or bike would become more popular with students.

Smith said it’s easier to ride on a flat surface rather than up and over the old 11th-12th overpass, and official green-painted bike lanes are a better bet for cyclists than the previous yellow-striped shoulders.

Waco’s pedestrian and cycling landscape has changed immensely over the last 10 years, Smith said, and bike lanes have expanded from a couple of blocks in downtown to many miles along some of the most heavily trafficked streets.

Meek said an overall goal is to have a more complete route of bike and pedestrian infrastructure through the city, and MPO is always looking for ways to increase the safety, quantity, usability and connectivity of Waco’s bike-ped routes.

There are bike lanes that still randomly end, like those on Fourth and Fifth Street, but having continuous lanes along 11th and 12th streets is one step closer to full connectivity, he said.

Smith, a 30-year downtown resident, said as of Thursday he had used the 11th Street bike lane twice within the week of its opening.

He said city of Waco staff has been helpful at all turns when trying to expand infrastructure for cyclists, putting in bike lanes with new street projects and “Share the Road” signage when feasible.

“The cycling community is very pleased with all the steps that the city has taken over the years,” he said.

The city of Waco in November announced that it was seeking up to $13 million from a TxDOT program to build sidewalks and bicycle infrastructure in downtown, including $2.8 million for new sidewalks along 11th Street.