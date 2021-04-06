1st baby born at Providence center welcomes his 1st child, 24 years later in same facility

“The funny thing is they found out they were expecting on what should have been their wedding date,” Sarah Deckard said.

After finding out they were expecting, the couple decided to have a small wedding.

They got married Sept. 25 at the Hillsboro Courthouse, making Jacob the third generation Deckard to be married there. Jacob and Erin were joined in matrimony in the presence of their immediate family.

The new parents had been preparing for the arrival of their baby boy and had been busy setting up a nursery for when they brought Boone home.

Because of COVID-19 safety restrictions, Sarah Deckard was not able to be in the delivery room to welcome her first grandchild, but she was happily waiting to meet him back at Jacob’s home, where she had been dog sitting.

“It's been a couple of years since I had Jacob, but being able to experience that with your spouse, bring a baby into the world, we are so excited for them," she said. "We are proud of the two of them.”

The couple was back home this week and plans to have a few “quiet days” there to enjoy their new baby boy Boone.

