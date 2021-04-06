1st baby born at Providence center welcomes his 1st child, 24 years later in same facility

Jacob Deckard was the first baby born at Providence Health Center’s Women’s and Children’s Center when it opened its doors in 1996. Now 24 years later, he welcomed his first child and the second generation of Deckards to be born at the hospital, now known as Ascension Providence.
Jacob Deckard welcomed baby boy Boone James Deckard at 6:36 p.m. Thursday. Boone weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces and is Jacob and Erin Deckard’s first child.
The center opened Sept. 30, 1996, and Sarah Deckard gave birth to an 8-pound-12-ounce Jacob Alan Deckard there to much fanfare Oct. 2, 1996.
“It was very exciting, really cool. So much has changed but it's very surreal too,” Jacob Deckard said about his baby being born in the same center he was.
Jacob and Erin met as teenagers at Cypress Ranch High School, just northwest of Houston, but did not start dating until college. He attended Texas A&M University, where she was working as a veterinary technician at the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital.
After getting engaged in 2019, the couple moved to Waco so Jacob could attend Texas State Technical College for its MOPAR program.
A wedding date set for July 18 last year had to be postponed because of COVID-19.
Sarah Deckard, a first-time grandmother, was excited and proud of the couple, who had to navigate their special day in the midst of a pandemic.
“The funny thing is they found out they were expecting on what should have been their wedding date,” Sarah Deckard said.
After finding out they were expecting, the couple decided to have a small wedding.
They got married Sept. 25 at the Hillsboro Courthouse, making Jacob the third generation Deckard to be married there. Jacob and Erin were joined in matrimony in the presence of their immediate family.
The new parents had been preparing for the arrival of their baby boy and had been busy setting up a nursery for when they brought Boone home.
Because of COVID-19 safety restrictions, Sarah Deckard was not able to be in the delivery room to welcome her first grandchild, but she was happily waiting to meet him back at Jacob’s home, where she had been dog sitting.
“It's been a couple of years since I had Jacob, but being able to experience that with your spouse, bring a baby into the world, we are so excited for them," she said. "We are proud of the two of them.”
The couple was back home this week and plans to have a few “quiet days” there to enjoy their new baby boy Boone.