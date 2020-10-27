$2.2 million HUD grant funds 2-year projects to help homeless youth in Waco area

Some of these young adults are fleeing unsafe situations, which is where the Waco Family Abuse Center comes in. The funds the center received will go toward giving financial assistance to predominantly young women but also young men between 18 and 24 years old trying to escape domestic violence, but parents or pregnant teenagers also qualify for help, Executive Director Kathy Reid said.

“Our goal is to take them from living in some sort of situation where they’ve experienced domestic violence and been dependent on probably their abuser and help them get the skills that it takes and whatever resources they need so that at the end of the time when we work with them they’re stable and able to support themselves,” Reid said. “If you can provide the right resources for these wonderful, wonderful young adult survivors, they have incredible potential to live long, happy lives free of violence.”

Additionally, MHMR will use the grant money to support its Transitional Housing Program. MHMR currently owns a small house near Baylor University, and this funding will allow the organization to house more youth at that house, Lee said.