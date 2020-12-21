2,700 Moderna doses coming to Waco area for medical staff, long-term care residents

She said that by Monday, all hospital workers who had signed up for the shots had received them, and Ascension Providence had moved on to independent frontline providers and first responders.

Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest did not provide the Tribune-Herald with information sought Monday on the progress of its vaccination program.

A data tool on the DSHS website indicates that McLennan County has 17,992 people eligible for the vaccine in the first round of vaccinations, known as Phase 1a. About 1.9 million Texans are eligible in Phase 1a, and the state expects to receive 1.4 million doses of the two approved vaccines by month’s end. Both shots require a follow-up dose in the weeks afterward.

Next in line will be Texans age 65 and older and those who are at least 16 years old and have certain chronic medical conditions, DSHS announced Monday. Chronic conditions include cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, pregnancy, certain heart conditions, sickle cell disease, obesity and Type 2 diabetes.

The vaccine rollout comes as local hospitals continue to bear a record high burden of COVID-19 patients.