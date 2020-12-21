2,700 Moderna doses coming to Waco area for medical staff, long-term care residents

The state of Texas this week will send 2,700 vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to McLennan County providers to administer to health workers and long-term care residents, state officials said Monday.
The first shipments of the newly approved vaccine arrived in Texas on Monday, and more than 1,100 providers around the state are expected to get their share by Thursday, a Texas Department of State Health Services spokesman said.
Those providers, including pharmacies, clinics and the Waco-McLennan County Health District, will provide the vaccine to the highest-priority populations: Frontline medical workers, EMS workers, and assisted living and nursing home residents.
Pharmacy workers are included in this round of the vaccine, and the participating pharmacies will also help vaccinate health care workers who haven't gotten the shots through hospitals, DSHS spokesman Douglas Loveday said in an email.
“They have an important part to play in reaching folks like EMS providers, home health care workers, school nurses, employees of small medical practices, etc.," he said.
Waco’s two hospitals last week each received 975 does of the Pfizer vaccine. Ascension Providence began vaccinations on Dec. 17 and has since vaccinated nearly 1,100 caregivers after discovering that many of the vials can provide six doses instead of the guaranteed five, spokeswoman Danielle Hall said Monday.
She said that by Monday, all hospital workers who had signed up for the shots had received them, and Ascension Providence had moved on to independent frontline providers and first responders.
Support Local Journalism
Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest did not provide the Tribune-Herald with information sought Monday on the progress of its vaccination program.
A data tool on the DSHS website indicates that McLennan County has 17,992 people eligible for the vaccine in the first round of vaccinations, known as Phase 1a. About 1.9 million Texans are eligible in Phase 1a, and the state expects to receive 1.4 million doses of the two approved vaccines by month’s end. Both shots require a follow-up dose in the weeks afterward.
Next in line will be Texans age 65 and older and those who are at least 16 years old and have certain chronic medical conditions, DSHS announced Monday. Chronic conditions include cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, pregnancy, certain heart conditions, sickle cell disease, obesity and Type 2 diabetes.
The vaccine rollout comes as local hospitals continue to bear a record high burden of COVID-19 patients.
As of Monday, 120 people were hospitalized in McLennan County with COVID-19, with 20 on ventilators. In the five-county trauma service area, COVID-19 accounted for 25 percent of hospital capacity Sunday, an all-time high, according to state data.
Two new McLennan County deaths associated with the virus over the last two days were reported Monday, those of a 91-year-old white male and an 84-year-old white female, the health district reported.
The district reported 110 cases Saturday, 114 on Sunday and 104 Monday.
Meanwhile, the Texas Juvenile Justice Department on Monday announced a COVID-19 outbreak at its youth facility in Mart. Over the three prior days, 25 youth, nine youth development coaches and six staff members tested positive, the agency reported.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.