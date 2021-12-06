$2.8 million deal for East Waco rail trail to get council OK

Balk said the department is studying whether it can extend the East Waco MKT trail down Mill Street toward a city-owned parking lot at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

“Essentially, we’ve got a mini-trailhead there ready to go if we can convert it,” Balk said.

City capital improvement program manager Jim Reed said TxDOT approved the grant funding in 2019, but the council’s action Tuesday will cement the responsibilities of the state, federal and local government. The project is slated to go to bid in spring 2023.

Reed said the trail will be sloped gently enough for pedestrians, cyclists and baby strollers, and the 12-foot width will be designed to accommodate all kinds of traffic. The trail will include lighting and other amenities yet to be determined.

“Right now, with the time change it gets dark at about 5 p.m., and we’d definitely like for the community to still be able to get out and use that trail system, so the lighting as an integral part of the project itself,” Reed said.

Reed said the project will also give the public works department a chance to fix drainage issues that leave standing water in the area for several days after a rainstorm.