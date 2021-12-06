$2.8 million for East Waco rail trail to get council OK

The city of Waco is moving forward with a $2.8 million project to convert an old East Waco railbed into a lighted pedestrian trail, one step in a grander plan to link Waco neighborhoods with walkways and bike trails.
The Texas Department of Transportation has agreed to fund most of the 1.2-mile concrete trail along the former MKT railroad line, running from Dallas Street near Waco Drive to Gholson Road at Brown's Lake.
The Waco City Council will vote Tuesday on an agreement with TxDOT under which Waco will pay $500,000 of the cost, plus any cost overruns. The TxDOT funds come from a federal grant program.
The city in 2013 bought three miles of the abandoned railroad right-of-way from Union Pacific as the route for a 30-inch-diameter water main between Riverside Treatment Plant and the Gholson Road storage tank, a $10.8 million project. At the time, city officials mentioned the possible future use as a trail, an idea that had been studied since the 1990s.
Tom Balk, Waco's park development program manager, said the MKT East Waco rail trail would be the first of many walkways designed to connect neighborhoods with the existing trails along the Brazos River. The Parks and Recreation Department is developing a citywide trail master plan under a $290,000 contract with Halff Associates.
Balk said the department is studying whether it can extend the East Waco MKT trail down Mill Street toward a city-owned parking lot at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
“Essentially, we’ve got a mini-trailhead there ready to go if we can convert it,” Balk said.
City capital improvement program manager Jim Reed said TxDOT approved the grant funding in 2019, but the council's action Tuesday will cement the responsibilities of the state, federal and local government. The project is slated to go to bid in spring 2023.
Reed said the trail will be sloped gently enough for pedestrians, cyclists and baby strollers, and the 12-foot width will be designed to accommodate all kinds of traffic. The trail will include lighting and other amenities yet to be determined.
“Right now, with the time change it gets dark at about 5 p.m., and we’d definitely like for the community to still be able to get out and use that trail system, so the lighting as an integral part of the project itself,” Reed said.
Reed said the project will also give the public works department a chance to fix drainage issues that leave standing water in the area for several days after a rainstorm.
Reed said a second phase of the project would run from Brown’s Lake to Industrial Boulevard.
“There’s a lot of city streets that kind of dead-ends in that area where sidewalks exist today,” Reed said. “The sidewalk’s not in great shape, but we’re trying to tie into those neighborhoods and provide a connection to the trail.”
This would be the second rail-to-trail project the city has undertaken. About a decade ago, federal grant helped build the $4.5 million Cotton Belt Trail, which runs 2.5 miles between the Waco Regional Landfill and Trail Blazer Park, paralleling Highway 84.