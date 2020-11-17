249 new COVID-19 cases reported in McLennan County; Lake Air Montessori sends students home

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We haven't really seen this kind of jump," Craine said. "We're seeing exponential growth for the third week. We've been talking about and now it's coming to pass: More people have it, and more people are exposing other people. There's no way to explain it away."

The dashboard indicates the November wave of COVID-19 infections has surpassed the summer wave. At its height of that wave on July 2, the seven-day average of cases was 107.

Meanwhile, local hospitals were treating 69 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday, down slightly from 72 on Monday but up from the low 50s at the beginning of the month. The health district estimated 1,207 cases remain active, more than double the number at the beginning of the month.

Local health officials, County Judge Scott Felton and new Mayor Dillon Meek will address the rising numbers during an online press conference at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The event can be viewed on the city cable channel or at www.wccc.tv.

Craine said social distancing, masks and clean hands are as important as ever as the pandemic intensifies.

"The conversations are ongoing, but our guidance remains the same," Craine said. "You need to wear a mask when you're around people. The science is clear. It not only protects everyone around you but you as well."

