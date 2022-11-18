28 families get new members at McLennan County Adoption Day

When Mark and Liberty Adair gave birth to their third child 19 years ago, they thought their journey raising kids would draw to a close as she grew up. Little did they know they would become new parents again, adopting three babies to their family after 30 years of marriage.

“I’ve always jokingly told him we need to adopt because my kids were older and I love being a mom. I would joke about it,” Liberty Adair said.

The Adairs, dressed in matching T-shirts proudly displaying their last name, were among 28 families that finalized a long road to adoption Friday at the 15th annual McLennan County Adoption Day, held in a classroom-turned-courtroom at the Baylor University Law School.

In conjunction with the Department of Family and Protective Services, about 120 law students worked to bring the day to life, collecting donations and decorating the law center to reflect this year’s theme, Home Again for the Holidays.

Presiding from between two Christmas trees and in front of a backdrop painted to resemble the dance scene from "A Charlie Brown Christmas," Judge Nikki Mundkowsky finalized the adoptions of 36 children while families outside the room took photos with Santa Clause to commemorate the day.

The halls were decorated with fall leaves and snowflakes, and students dressed as Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang greeted families as they celebrated. Beneath the Christmas trees sat presents for each family to take home at the end of the day.

Law professor Bridget Fuselier has organized the event for the last 15 years and got her own start with Adoption Day when she was a practicing attorney in Jefferson County. Seeing the excitement the celebration brought to families, she brought the event to Baylor. Since its inception in 2008, 397 adoptions have been finalized through the program.

As for many families, the day marked the end of a long and tedious legal process for the Adairs, who first took custody of Mark’s great-nephew Seager, 4, and great-niece Logan, 2, in October 2020. About a year after the Adairs took in Seager and Logan, they gained the pair’s newborn sister, Devyn, straight out of the neonatal intensive care unit.

While the addition of the three children was unexpected, Liberty Adair said she gives glory to God the blessing could not have come at a better time. Facing a layoff in 2020, she found herself with an abundance of extra time.

“It’s weird how it happened. It was the right recipe, I think,” Liberty Adair said. “But I think I needed them just as much as they needed me. Just being at home, I’m a busybody. … It gave me things to do and people to love, and they’ve been awesome.”

Although the addition of a third sibling could have lengthened the adoption process, Liberty Adair said the timing ended up perfect for the family to participate in Adoption Day. She thanked one of their many caseworkers, Tonya Reynolds, for fighting for the family and making the day possible.

“We literally signed the papers last night and just barely kind of slid in home plate here,” she said. “It’s good when you have people working with you and for you.”

Kennedy Adair, the youngest of Mark and Liberty’s three biological children, said she never thought she would get to be a big sister, but now she has three younger siblings.

“I was ready to be that bigger sister role model like the way that my older siblings were with me,” she said. “It’s such an honor for me to get to even experience that role.”