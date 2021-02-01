3,650 more shots for Waco, McLennan County as waiting lists swell

Hall did not immediately have a breakdown of how many doses were available to the general public and how many would go to local doctor’s clinics, school districts and nonprofits such as the Family Health Center.

The Family Health Center also received word Monday that it would receive an additional 200 doses for its patients and staff.

Craine said she’s not aware of any other local providers that currently have vaccines available to the public, but she encouraged people to be “patient and persistent” as demand continues to outpace supply.

“Get on the waiting list and contact your health care provider,” she said. “It’s OK if you get a vaccine before we get to you.”

She added that those who are awaiting a second dose will be contacted when it is available and do not need to sign up for it. The health district last week gave nearly 200 second doses to frontline health workers who received the vaccine in December, and will begin next week providing second doses to those who have visited the vaccine hub.

So far 16,418 McLennan County residents have received at least one COVID-19 shot, or a little more than 6% of the county population, according to state data that tends to lag by a few days.