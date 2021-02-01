3,650 more shots for Waco, McLennan County as waiting lists swell

Another 3,650 doses of COVID-19 vaccines are headed this week for McLennan County as the area continues to see a drop in active cases and hospitalizations from the disease.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will move its public vaccination hub this week to Baylor University’s McLane Stadium, where it will offer drive-thru shots Thursday through Saturday. The district has 1,500 doses, which are available by appointment only.
“It’s just like our flu clinics — roll up your sleeve and roll down your window,” health district spokeswoman Kelly Craine said, adding that those who sign up should arrive 15 minutes before their appointment.
“It has been really quick,” she said. “We never really have a line.”
The health district has an ongoing waiting list, available at www.blockitnow.com/wacowaitlist, for those who are considered Phase 1b, including those 65 and older and those with certain chronic conditions. More than 20,000 have signed up for the list, which is first come, first served.
Meanwhile, Ascension Providence this week is receiving 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, some of which will be available to the public at a new website: https://tx-phn-waco-covid-1.inquicker.com/ascension-medical-group-providence-covid-dose-1/discharge.
As of Monday evening the website was not yet accepting registrations, but Ascension Providence officials expected to open signups Tuesday afternoon. Spokeswoman Danielle Hall said Tuesday is expected to become the usual weekly registration day for future shipments of the vaccine.
Hall did not immediately have a breakdown of how many doses were available to the general public and how many would go to local doctor’s clinics, school districts and nonprofits such as the Family Health Center.
The Family Health Center also received word Monday that it would receive an additional 200 doses for its patients and staff.
Craine said she’s not aware of any other local providers that currently have vaccines available to the public, but she encouraged people to be “patient and persistent” as demand continues to outpace supply.
“Get on the waiting list and contact your health care provider,” she said. “It’s OK if you get a vaccine before we get to you.”
She added that those who are awaiting a second dose will be contacted when it is available and do not need to sign up for it. The health district last week gave nearly 200 second doses to frontline health workers who received the vaccine in December, and will begin next week providing second doses to those who have visited the vaccine hub.
So far 16,418 McLennan County residents have received at least one COVID-19 shot, or a little more than 6% of the county population, according to state data that tends to lag by a few days.
That rate isn’t yet enough to account for the decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over the last couple of weeks, Craine said.
“It’s not because of the vaccine,” she said. “We still have a ways to go.”
The health district reported 24 cases Sunday and 60 Monday, ending with an active case count of 693.
A month ago, on Jan. 1, the health district reported 1,200 active cases, and daily case counts averaged about 150 in early January.
Monday’s numbers also reflected five new deaths, bringing the McLennan County toll to 364. The deceased include a 69-year-old Hispanic male, a 74-year-old Hispanic male, a 67-year-old white female, a 56-year-old male of unknown race and 69-year-old African-American male.
The hospitalization rate, meanwhile, continues to drop at the local and state level after reaching a peak in mid-January. In the five-county Trauma Service Area M anchored by McLennan County, a little less than 17% of hospitalized patients had COVID-19 as of Sunday, down from a peak of 34.35% on Jan. 6.