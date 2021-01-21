3 more die from COVID-19 in McLennan County; DA Johnson recovering from virus

Three more McLennan County residents have died because of COVID-19, bringing the local death toll to 340, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported Thursday.
The three residents whose deaths were announced Thursday were all men, ages 80, 84 and 85. The 340 who have died have ranged in age from 21 to 108, though as of Wednesday, 89% of McLennan County residents who have died of COVID-19 have been 60 or older.
Also Thursday, the health district reported 133 more residents of the county have tested positive for the disease. That brings the active case count to 1,075 and the cumulative case count to 22,506. Waco hospitals were treating 130 patients with COVID-19 as of Thursday, including 99 residents of the county and 22 on ventilators. Hospitals remain stretched to capacity but have seen a slight reprieve in the number of patients with the disease in the past week or so, officials said during a press conference Wednesday.
The local criminal justice system has been dogged by the virus from the outset of the pandemic, with jury trials suspended since April, and the McLennan County Jail and McLennan County District Attorney's office recently have seen several cases of COVID-19. McLennan County jail officials recently implemented more stringent protocols to minimize movement within the jail. As of Wednesday, 30 inmates and seven employees had become ill, and 283 inmates were in quarantine.
About 10 members of the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office have had COVID-19 or are currently getting over the effects of the virus, including District Attorney Barry Johnson.
Johnson said he tested positive last week and should be returning to the office Friday or Monday. Currently, about five employees of the DA’s office are out with COVID-19, but First Assistant Nelson Barnes said the office should be back to full staff Monday.
Barnes had the coronavirus around Thanksgiving, when the office was shut down for about four days for cleaning and disinfecting.
“We actually felt pretty good that we were doing a really good job because we kept it away for a long time,” Barnes said. “Then like all things, it’s math and it caught up with us. But we will be glad to get all of our folks back.”
Prosecutors and staff were set up to work from home, Barnes said.
Overall, about 10 staff members of the 65 employees in the DA’s office have tested positive for COVID-19, Barnes said.