3 more die from COVID-19 in McLennan County; DA Johnson recovering from virus

Three more McLennan County residents have died because of COVID-19, bringing the local death toll to 340, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported Thursday.

The three residents whose deaths were announced Thursday were all men, ages 80, 84 and 85. The 340 who have died have ranged in age from 21 to 108, though as of Wednesday, 89% of McLennan County residents who have died of COVID-19 have been 60 or older.

Also Thursday, the health district reported 133 more residents of the county have tested positive for the disease. That brings the active case count to 1,075 and the cumulative case count to 22,506. Waco hospitals were treating 130 patients with COVID-19 as of Thursday, including 99 residents of the county and 22 on ventilators. Hospitals remain stretched to capacity but have seen a slight reprieve in the number of patients with the disease in the past week or so, officials said during a press conference Wednesday.