3 Waco pedestrian safety projects up for consideration

Reed said there are also elderly people, people on scooters and people in wheelchairs who navigate around the rundown sidewalks to go shopping at HEB. Reed said the city applied for funding under a different TxDOT program two years ago, but the project was rejected.

“I think there’s a lot of need, and a lot of residential assisted living places where the sidewalks are not just compliant, so you see cattle trail paths [in the grass] where people walk all the time,” Reed said. “It’s a high profile area.”

The 19th St. project is slated to let in June 2022, and construction will begin about three months later.

Reed said the project will fit nicely with the Cedar Ridge Sidewalks Project, another TxDOT-funded effort to build new sidewalks and paint bike lanes along 2.5 miles of 19th and 18th streets from Live Oak Avenue to Lake Shore Drive. The city recently approved engineering for the project and plans to hire a contractor for the project in spring of 2023, according to Reed.

Reed said the HSIP-funded project will cover some of the improvements originally included in the Cedar Ridge Project, and the city may be able to use the funding saved to extend the Cedar Ridge sidewalks even further.