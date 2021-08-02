3 Waco pedestrian safety projects up for consideration

Three TxDOT-funded pedestrian safety projects, including long-needed safety upgrades at a dangerous intersection near McLennan Community College, are up for approval at Waco City Council’s Tuesday meeting.
If approved, the city would cover the costs of design, right-of-way acquisition, moving utility lines if needed and any overrun costs for pedestrian improvements at the intersection of New Road and Old Robinson Drive, a stretch of Primrose Drive from South 12th St. to N. Robinson Drive and a stretch of N. 19th St. from Meridian to Clark Ave under the Highway Safety Improvement Program. Jim Reed, the capital improvement program manager with the city of Waco, said the program is intended for projects that reduce fatalities and serious injuries on public roads.
TxDOT notified the city in April that the projects had been approved. The sidewalks and traffic signals at the intersection on N. 19th St. will be updated in an effort to stop accidents from occurring in the area.
“It’ll be short spans of sidewalk that will tie into existing sidewalk, it’ll be more like gap-filling in a smaller area around the intersection,” Reed said.
The area has been on the city’s radar since 2015, Reed said. Two people were struck and killed by cars at the intersection of 19th St. and Park Lake Drive in 2018.
The danger comes from the combination of speeding cars and heavy foot traffic. Pedestrians frequent the area on their way between the McLennan Community College campus, the HEB at the corner of N. 19th St. and Meridian Avenue and restaurants farther down the road.
Reed said there are also elderly people, people on scooters and people in wheelchairs who navigate around the rundown sidewalks to go shopping at HEB. Reed said the city applied for funding under a different TxDOT program two years ago, but the project was rejected.
“I think there’s a lot of need, and a lot of residential assisted living places where the sidewalks are not just compliant, so you see cattle trail paths [in the grass] where people walk all the time,” Reed said. “It’s a high profile area.”
The 19th St. project is slated to let in June 2022, and construction will begin about three months later.
Reed said the project will fit nicely with the Cedar Ridge Sidewalks Project, another TxDOT-funded effort to build new sidewalks and paint bike lanes along 2.5 miles of 19th and 18th streets from Live Oak Avenue to Lake Shore Drive. The city recently approved engineering for the project and plans to hire a contractor for the project in spring of 2023, according to Reed.
Reed said the HSIP-funded project will cover some of the improvements originally included in the Cedar Ridge Project, and the city may be able to use the funding saved to extend the Cedar Ridge sidewalks even further.
“As a city we’ve been chasing it,” Reed said. “As a matter of fact, the Cedar Ridge Sidewalk Project … had a few of these components included in it, so this will actually extend the dollar power of Cedar Ridge project.”
Reed said the program usually requires the selected city to pay 10% of the construction costs while TxDOT covers the remaining 10%, but TxDOT has elected to pay the full construction costs of the other two projects.
The project at South New Road and Robinson Drive will replace the pedestrian-activated crosswalk and make improvements to the traffic signal. The project will be let in June 2022 as well.
“If you’ve driven that road, the speeds are extremely high,” Reed said. “It is in a very sensitive area.”
Reed said there have been car collisions, but there haven’t been pedestrian accidents at the intersection. Development in the area could change that, as more houses means more foot traffic between neighborhoods and University High School.
“That intersection has been identified by the city for some time as needing some advancement, especially related to safety and traffic calming devices,” Reed said.
The third project is an expanse of metal beam guard fence on Primrose Drive from South 12th Street to North Robinson Road. Reed said the existing fence is not up to TxDOT’s new standards, which get updated annually, and needs to be replaced. The poles are placed along high-speed roadways in areas, especially in places with steep slopes, to protect drivers. The Primrose project is slated to be let in October 2023.
Reed said TxDOT will administer, manage and inspect the projects’ progress. TxDOT will review plans, which will have to meet TxDOT’s building standards, and the projects will be bid at the state level like any other TxDOT project.
“I think it’s just the stewardship the federal government expects with a safety-type project,” Reed said.