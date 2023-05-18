A 3-year-old girl died after a three-vehicle collision at 17th Street and Clay Avenue on Thursday afternoon, Waco police announced.

Officers responded to the crash at 4:19 p.m. and determined a Chevrolet Lumina sedan traveling east on Clay disregarded the traffic light at the intersection and hit two vehicles traveling north on 17th Street, Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said in a press release.

"An unsecured 3-year-old girl was ejected from the 4-door (Lumina) and the vehicle she was ejected from landed on top of her," Shipley wrote. "Witnesses on the scene lifted the car off the child and began life-saving measures. She was transported to a local hospital and succumbed to her injuries."

The child's next of kin has been notified.

No charges had been filed as of Thursday evening.