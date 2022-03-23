300 turn out for opening of 25th Street fire station

An estimated crowed of at least 300 turned out for the city of Waco and Waco Fire Department’s official grand opening for the $5.2 million 25th Street Station on Wednesday evening.

The station features a neon sign, marquee and front facade reminiscent of the historic 25th Street Theatre. It includes Fire Station No. 6, the fire administration offices and a community meeting space.

On hand for the ribbon-cutting and decoupling of the ceremonial firehose were Waco Mayor Dillon Meek, Council Member Kelly Palmer, and Fire Chief Gregory Summers.

“It’s a great day when we can advance three major goals with one facility,” Meek said. “Getting this project completed was team effort and I really have to thank the mayors and city managers before me.”

Meek said the city advanced public safety with a modernized fire station and headquarters, restored the appearance of a historic building with the look of the administration and community center and activated the surrounding neighborhoods with the event.

“The community room could host civic debates, children’s performances and of course movies to honor the legacy of the 25th Street Theatre,” Meek said.

Council Member Palmer said she wanted the event to have the feel of a community block party.

“This new public safety center will be an anchor for the community. It will provide a meeting space for three neighborhood associations, and the turnout of small business owners and people who live nearby is amazing,” Palmer said.

The neighborhood associations in the Station No. 6 service area include Sanger Heights, Brookview and Dean Highland.

She also said that the city’s construction of 25th Street Station was a part of revitalization for 25th Street neighborhoods.

“We’re doing this in partnership with the surrounding small businesses and people who live nearby,” Palmer said. “This not gentrification where it’s done to the neighborhood. This is revitalization because we’re (council and city staff are) listening to the community.”

Clint Harp, host of the “Restoration Road” television program on Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network, and his team donated a restored table to the firehouse.

“We’re so honored to be intertwined with the legacy of this neighborhood and its revitalization,” Harp said.

Fire Chief Gregory Summers led the ceremonial uncoupling of a firehose to open the new Fire Station No. 6.

“A fire station is an extension of the community,” Summers said. “When we build a fire station, we design it so that firefighters can get out quickly.”

The two bays at Fire Station No. 6 will house the new Engine 6 and also a van that supports the fire and arson investigators, Lt. Keith Guillory said.

The new Engine 6 is in Houston awaiting final inspections by Waco firefighters later this month, the chief said.

Sanger Heights Neighborhood Association leader Richard Lutes said before Wednesday’s festivities he regrets that he will not be able to attend the grand opening in person.

“The new fire station will be a huge asset to the Sanger Heights neighborhood,” Lutes said by phone. “We have needed a fire station closer to the neighborhood for a long time.”

Homeowners and residents of Sanger Heights also appreciate that the community center portion of the station was built with the look and feel of the historic 25th Street Theatre, Lutes said.

Designs for neon sign and facade the city selected for the portion of the new facility facing 25th Street closely resemble the historic theater in its prime.

“Our (Sanger Heights) neighborhood association plans to use the community room for events, fundraisers and meetings,” Lutes said.

Brookview Neighborhood Association Secretary Ginger Ritchson said she would look at the community room to confirm it would be suitable for her association’s meetings and events.

“We’re very excited to have a more modern, larger station close to our neighborhood,” Ritchson said.

The historic 25th Street Theatre was a staple in Waco history, a city spokesperson said. Opening in 1945, it had a wide screen, 780 seats and air conditioning — a new innovation at the time. The average cost of an evening show at that time was 40 cents.

Many Wacoans have memories of seeing their first movie there as a child, and also remember when it closed in 1982. The last movie shown at the theatre was a reissue of Disney’s “Bambi,” the city spokesperson said.

After a renovation, it reopened as a nightclub for another generation to enjoy for several years until 1992, when it closed. In 2001, the city declared it unsafe for use, and it sat idle until the city bought it in 2018 and announced plan to repurpose it. By 2019, city officials said the structure was too deteriorated and decided to proceed with demolition and new construction.

The new fire station replaces the prior Fire Station No. 6, which was at 2800 Bosque Blvd. and built in 1940.

Station No. 6. is among the city’s busiest, with its firefighters running six to ten or more calls daily, Summers said.

The original Station No. 6 was also among the city’s smallest and oldest, built even before the 25th Street Theatre. The only fire facility that has served the city longer is the fire administration office housed in historic Central Fire Station, 1016 Columbus Ave.

“If you look at the current (now former) administration building it was built in 1932,” Summers said last fall as the new facility was taking shape. “If you look at the current (now former) fire Station Six, it was built in like 1940, one bay, it’s a smaller fire station. This (new) facility, both the fire station and the administration building, is going to give us new amenities, a more modern facility and more room for the firefighters.”

After the ceremonial hose uncoupling the fire chief’s wife of 36 years, Jeanette Summers, said the chief did not tell her he was applying for this job until the city selected him as a finalist in early 2020.

“We still own a house in Arkansas,” Jeanette Summers said. “But when we go up there to visit, I ask (Gregory) when are we going back home? I love this city. Waco is home now.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.