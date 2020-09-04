38 McLennan County COVID-19 deaths tied to nursing homes

While nursing home facilities must screen all staff, as required by the state, people with COVID-19 can spread the virus to others for two days before having any symptoms, Verner said. The state Health and Human Services Commission mandates that facilities screen all staff, residents and others who enter the nursing home for COVID-19 symptoms, and residents must be screened at least three times a day.

Lakeshore Village spokesperson Annaliese Impink said all staff is screened for respiratory illness before each shift, and the facility is conducting weekly testing for staff and residents. Additionally, Lakeshore Village is placing residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 in a separate unit, with designated staff members treating them to help curb the spread of the virus within the facility. Visitation also is restricted.

“This pandemic is an ongoing fight and one that we are prepared to keep fighting,” Impink said.

Providence Village has implemented similar measures to mitigate the spread of the virus, by isolating residents who test positive or have COVID-19 symptoms in a designated unit and having certain trained workers treating them, Ascension spokesperson Danielle Hall said. Those staff members do not interact with other residents in the facility.