38 McLennan County COVID-19 deaths tied to nursing homes

Thirty-eight of the 88 McLennan County residents who have died of COVID-19 complications lived in nursing homes or long-term care facilities, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.
That represents about 43% of the county’s COVID-19 deaths, on track with national and state averages of coronavirus-related deaths connected to nursing homes and assisted living facilities, said Dr. Farley Verner, an infectious disease specialist who serves as the Waco-McLennan County public health authority.
The health district started releasing weekly updates on current outbreaks in long-term care facilities this week. The Texas Department of State Health Services defines an outbreak as at least one active case among residents or staff. Nine McLennan County long-term care facilities had current outbreaks as of Wednesday, according to the local health district, and any facility that goes 28 days without an outbreak will be taken off the weekly update.
For instance, 38 people connected to the facilities, all residents, have died from COVID-19 complications this year, but the health district’s nursing home dashboard only shows 19 deaths connected to these facilities.
Among the nine facilities included, a total of 127 workers and 160 residents had tested positive for COVID-19, as of Wednesday, and 19 residents had died.
The two facilities hit the hardest by COVID-19 are Lakeshore Village Healthcare Center and Ascension Living Providence Village.
Lakeshore Village has had 32 workers and 53 residents test positive for COVID-19. Eight residents have died.
Providence Village has had 40 workers and 32 residents test positive for COVID-19. Six residents have died.
Verner said it is inevitable that COVID-19 would spread into a nursing home in an area with ongoing community transmission, like McLennan County, and once the virus gets in, it wreaks havoc on people who are already most likely to die from an infection.
“Over 85% of deaths are in people 65 years of age or older,” Verner said. “Certainly, nursing home residents fall into that category. Nursing home residents by definition are there because they have essentially comorbidities. They have various causes for being debilitated, to be in poor health, to have not just susceptibility to infection but have increased risk to have bad outcomes.”
People with underlying medical problems cannot tolerate or fight off the novel coronavirus as well as healthier people, but it is still COVID-19 that kills them, Verner said.
There are generally two ways the virus may enter a facility — by staff members coming and going or by new patients, although the latter is much less likely, Verner said.
While nursing home facilities must screen all staff, as required by the state, people with COVID-19 can spread the virus to others for two days before having any symptoms, Verner said. The state Health and Human Services Commission mandates that facilities screen all staff, residents and others who enter the nursing home for COVID-19 symptoms, and residents must be screened at least three times a day.
Lakeshore Village spokesperson Annaliese Impink said all staff is screened for respiratory illness before each shift, and the facility is conducting weekly testing for staff and residents. Additionally, Lakeshore Village is placing residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 in a separate unit, with designated staff members treating them to help curb the spread of the virus within the facility. Visitation also is restricted.
“This pandemic is an ongoing fight and one that we are prepared to keep fighting,” Impink said.
Providence Village has implemented similar measures to mitigate the spread of the virus, by isolating residents who test positive or have COVID-19 symptoms in a designated unit and having certain trained workers treating them, Ascension spokesperson Danielle Hall said. Those staff members do not interact with other residents in the facility.
“We have implemented visitation restrictions designed to protect our residents, associates and families; instituted comprehensive screening of all who enter our community; adopted universal face masking of all associates and clinical partners; conducting stringent deep cleaning; and are maintaining open communications with family members,” Hall said. “We will continue to implement ways to keep our residents and associates safe, while continuing to be the skilled nursing partner our residents and health care system need in this most challenging time, including additional testing as it becomes available.”
Starting last month, the Health and Human Services Commission started allowing limited visits to nursing and long-term care facilities. In nursing homes, visits must be conducted outside, but long-term care facilities may allow limited indoor visits, using plexiglass as a barrier. Visits for both types of facilities are only allowed if no residents have COVID-19 and no staff have tested positive in the past 14 days.
Meanwhile, the health district reported Friday that 39 more McLennan County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, including 16 people between 18 and 25 years old. Waco hospitals are treating 41 COVID-19 patients, including nine people who are on ventilators.
The health district drastically decreased the number of active cases Friday to 657, down from 1,927 on Thursday. The health district attributed the change to how delays in receiving test results from outside the county and state are processed, and to changes in the way contact tracing done by the Texas Department of State Health Services is accounted for.
Nursing home COVID-19 data
Source: Waco-McLennan County Public Health District
This chart shows cumulative cases of COVID-19 and is limited to facilities that currently have at least one active case.
|Facility name
|Type
|Staff case count
|Resident case count
|Total COVID-19 cases
|Resident deaths
|The Atrium of Bellmead
|Nursing home
|20
|23
|43
|2
|Brazos of Waco
|Nursing home
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Brookdale Lake Brazos
|Assisted living
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Jeffrey Place
|Nursing home
|12
|27
|39
|2
|Lakeshore Village Healthcare Center
|Nursing home
|32
|53
|85
|8
|Ascension Living Providence Village
|Both
|40
|32
|72
|6
|Quality Care of Waco
|Nursing home
|15
|6
|21
|0
|Waco Healthcare and Rehabilitation
|Nursing home
|4
|15
|19
|1
|Westview Manor
|Nursing home
|2
|3
|5
|0
