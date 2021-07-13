40-room rehab hospital in Robinson to see 1st patients next month

Encompass Health has opened its 141st rehabilitation hospital in the United States here in Greater Waco, and officials hosting ceremonies Tuesday said it incorporates all the Alabama company knows about such centers.
Located on South Loop 340, officially in Robinson, the hospital has 40 private rooms, 100 staffers and plans to accept its first patient Aug. 2. Those are the basics. Features that set the facility apart include a model kitchen, mock bedroom and fake automobile front seat — not for cooking, napping or driving — but for giving rehab patients a palpable link to what may have been their real world before stroke, injury or surgery, Waco CEO Donna Harris said.
Reorienting patients to daily tasks helps in the healing process, Harris said. The Memphis, Tennessee, native employed with Encompass Health 26 years has relatives in Texas, including a grandchild, motivating her to return.
Encompass Health officials said they are bringing to Waco the city's first freestanding rehabilitation center, meaning it is not affiliated with or physically attached to any other health care provider, including Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest, the area's two largest hospitals.
Patients will receive at least three hours of therapy per day for five days each week. They also have access to 24-hour nursing care, advanced technologies and visits from doctors and rehab physicians, according to a press release.
Waco's Dr. Cathryn Burbidge, a family medicine specialist, attended Tuesday's ceremony and said she is impressed with what the hospital offers. She said she will refer patients to Encompass Health and likely visit daily.
Niecey Loredo, a registered nurse from the Clifton community previously employed at Ascension Providence, has joined the Encompass Health team. She described as "fabulous" the training she has received leading up to Tuesday's ceremony, and said she enjoys the open and friendly atmosphere.
The one-story hospital, so built to eliminate stairways, will have all private patient rooms, a therapy gym, an in-house pharmacy, a four-chair dialysis suite, courtyard, dining room and dayroom areas, the company said.
Harris said loved ones accompanying patients to the rehab hospital are welcome to stay in a designated area or witness the rehab process. An eye-catching piece of equipment at Tuesday's ceremony was a Vector Tracking System that attaches to the ceiling and allows patients unsteady on their feet to "ambulate," or walk, wearing a harness for support.
The hospital accommodates patients suffering from stroke and other neurological disorders, hip fractures, brain injury, spinal cord injury, amputation and complex orthopedic conditions, according to the press release.
"We also can help those very weak and recovering from COVID," Harris said.
She estimated the average patient will use the rehab facility 10 to 12 days. Most will pay with Medicare, and many will have spent time in the hospital before being referred to Encompass Health. She said the hospital in Robinson does not offer in-home or hospice care, but does have a working relationship with a health care service based in Hillsboro to provide such care.
Encompass regional President Frank Brown said "Waco stood out" as a community needing what Encompass Health offers.
"This is the most state-of-the-art hospital in our system," he said. "This is our 26th hospital in Texas. We have hospitals in other states, but this is Texas, so do you really care? By the way, Chip and Joanna (Gaines) did not figure into our selection process. They were simply a bonus."
Brown said Encompass Health strives to get patients back into the swing of things, to make life enjoyable again by returning to playing golf or cooking.
Harris said she continues to hire, her goal being a staff of 150. The public's use of the hospital will dictate employment levels.
Waco businessman Scott Bland, a custom homebuilder, joined others in touring the facility Tuesday, and said it fills a health care void.
"This is wonderful, and needed," Bland said.
He said he is heartened the health care community is receiving good news as it struggles to recoup financial losses from forgoing elective surgeries during COVID-19.