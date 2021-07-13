40-room rehab hospital in Robinson to see 1st patients next month

She estimated the average patient will use the rehab facility 10 to 12 days. Most will pay with Medicare, and many will have spent time in the hospital before being referred to Encompass Health. She said the hospital in Robinson does not offer in-home or hospice care, but does have a working relationship with a health care service based in Hillsboro to provide such care.

Encompass regional President Frank Brown said "Waco stood out" as a community needing what Encompass Health offers.

"This is the most state-of-the-art hospital in our system," he said. "This is our 26th hospital in Texas. We have hospitals in other states, but this is Texas, so do you really care? By the way, Chip and Joanna (Gaines) did not figure into our selection process. They were simply a bonus."

Brown said Encompass Health strives to get patients back into the swing of things, to make life enjoyable again by returning to playing golf or cooking.

Harris said she continues to hire, her goal being a staff of 150. The public's use of the hospital will dictate employment levels.

Waco businessman Scott Bland, a custom homebuilder, joined others in touring the facility Tuesday, and said it fills a health care void.

"This is wonderful, and needed," Bland said.

He said he is heartened the health care community is receiving good news as it struggles to recoup financial losses from forgoing elective surgeries during COVID-19.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.