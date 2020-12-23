$45 million overhaul, conversion underway at South Terrace

Building permits, most valued at exactly $128,520, have been pouring out of Waco City Hall in recent weeks, proof that South Terrace Apartments will get the $45 million upgrade Waco Housing Authority officials announced in August.

Some residents are having to relocate while crews gut and rebuild the complex's 250 units and add a laundry facility and clubhouse in the coming months, with the first renovated units expected to be ready by February, Waco Housing Authority CEO Milet Hopping said. All residents will be allowed to return to their renovated apartments and will continue to pay no more than 30% of their income under the same qualification rules.

"They are basically being gutted," Hopping said of the remodeling approach. "They are getting new bathrooms, flooring, cabinetry, ceiling fans and more. We want to start an intervention. No more people driving by and saying, 'I never want to live there. Those are the projects.' Our residents have worked hard. They deserve dignity. We're going to make sure they have it."

While residents will be able to return, the funding model for the complex will have changed when they do, from HUD-subsidized public housing to affordable housing under the Section 8 program as a project-based voucher property. That means residents who live in a renovated unit for a year may be able to move without losing their assistance.