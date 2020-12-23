$45 million overhaul, conversion underway at South Terrace

Building permits, most valued at exactly $128,520, have been pouring out of Waco City Hall in recent weeks, proof that South Terrace Apartments will get the $45 million upgrade Waco Housing Authority officials announced in August.
Some residents are having to relocate while crews gut and rebuild the complex's 250 units and add a laundry facility and clubhouse in the coming months, with the first renovated units expected to be ready by February, Waco Housing Authority CEO Milet Hopping said. All residents will be allowed to return to their renovated apartments and will continue to pay no more than 30% of their income under the same qualification rules.
"They are basically being gutted," Hopping said of the remodeling approach. "They are getting new bathrooms, flooring, cabinetry, ceiling fans and more. We want to start an intervention. No more people driving by and saying, 'I never want to live there. Those are the projects.' Our residents have worked hard. They deserve dignity. We're going to make sure they have it."
While residents will be able to return, the funding model for the complex will have changed when they do, from HUD-subsidized public housing to affordable housing under the Section 8 program as a project-based voucher property. That means residents who live in a renovated unit for a year may be able to move without losing their assistance.
"You can move off-property, find somewhere else more convenient to your work," Hopping said. "You can even move outside Waco, though we're happy to have you stay. The idea is helping you grow personal success."
Private investment tied to federal tax credits is a major source of funding for the overhaul of the 50-year-old complex, happening under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's eight-year-old Rental Assistance Demonstration program.
J4 Development, of Richardson, has started securing permits to transform South Terrace's 250 apartments one unit at a time. The Waco Housing Authority board has instructed the general contractor to employ as many local subcontractors as possible, Hopping said. The full project is expected to last between 18 months and two years.
Of the 250 units, 188 will remain affordable units with residents paying up to 30% of their income, Hopping told the Tribune-Herald in August. The rest will be "fair-market units" available to people making up to 80% of Waco's median family income, about $66,000.
"Every single unit will be touched," Hopping said.
South Terrace offices will become a laundromat, something not currently available at the complex. A senior center next to the playground will become a clubhouse with a workout area and business office.
Hopping said the renovation and conversion at South Terrace has been and will continue to be a transitional time for residents, with some temporarily moving away to accommodate scheduled remodeling and asbestos removal.
Financing is through The Enterprise Holdings Foundation, which will acquire federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, the Waco Housing Foundation and Citibank.
South Terrace is the youngest of the housing authority's three public housing sites, and officials have discussed similar conversions at Estella Maxey Place and Kate Ross Homes that would leave all public housing in Waco converted in the coming years to an affordable housing model.