50-book year little challenge for heavy readers around Waco

For listeners of Waco public radio station KWBU-FM, book recommendations come through Jim McKeown, host of KWBU’s weekly book show “Likely Stories.” Fifty books a year was just above the norm for McKeown during more than two decades as a McLennan Community College English professor, but his retirement last May means more time for reading.

He finished 65 books in 2020 and plans to get back to the 75 to 80 books a year he averaged before teaching at MCC. To make the best use of his time, McKeown schedules his weeks with blocks set aside for reading. As “Likely Stories” fans know, McKeown uses a “rule of 50” to avoid wasting time on bad books: If he’s not engaged by page 50 of a book, he moves on to a different title.

Most of his reading is in literary fiction, with a special interest in winners and nominations for the Booker Prize, awarded to the book voted the best English-language novel published in the United Kingdom or Ireland. McKeown’s radio show, blog and his time as English professor has him on several publishers’ mailing lists for advance readers copies of new works. He even gets books from publishers he has not heard of, but who hope he will give their new titles a try.

“Most of the time I do it. If (a book) is a good story, they deserve it,” he said.