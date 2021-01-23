50-book year little challenge for heavy readers

January gives many the chance to turn the page on the past year and to a new one, but for avid readers, a year ahead is one of turning a page and a page and a page and always another.
Along with the usual round of year-beginning resolutions comes the 50-book challenge, an easy-to-remember goal for many school and public libraries and one that pops up frequently on social media. It translates into a book a week with two weeks off and for some, simply serves as a reminder to keep reading.
Baylor University journalism lecturer Kevin Tankersley fell just short of 50 last year but said the goal was worth it.
“It got me off the computer at night, which is a good thing. It was good to get me back into reading,” he said.
A night owl by nature, Tankersley does much of his reading at night, much of it from the books in his household with several hundred titles filling shelves throughout the house. Weekends, summer and semester breaks also provide time for reading. He is on an editorial review board for a consortium of independent book publishers and gets a stream of new titles, a little more than a book a month, to read and evaluate. Some books come his way as a Baylor professor, and he is a fan of the annual Friends of the Waco-McLennan County Book Sale, on whose board he serves.
“I don’t lack for material,” he said.
Tankersley leans toward non-fiction in his selections, particularly books on music and biographies. There is also a good number of cookbooks in the Tankersley household, thanks to a shared love of food and cooking between Tankersley and his wife, Abby, a trained chef and with Kevin a co-food editor for the Wacoan magazine. Their kids, Sophie and Brazos, students at Midway High School, also are readers, but high school homework and cellphones have cut into their reading time, he said.
For many heavy readers, the Waco-McLennan County Library is a go-to resource.
There are “absolutely,” patrons who check out 50 or more books a year, community services supervisor Jessica Emmett said. During a summer reading program last summer, some adult participants read in the neighborhood of 10 to 12 books over three months, roughly a pace to finish 40 to 50 books a year.
Readers looking for guidance in their selections can take advantage of the libraries' thematic reading challenges — the current one is the Great American Roadtrip Challenge that invites readers to pick a book with a connection to one of seven geographical regions — or simply ask librarians.
In a new service, patrons can go to the library’s website, suggest a genre or topic, and a Waco librarian will select a five-book bundle the reader can pick up in a library or curbside.
For listeners of Waco public radio station KWBU-FM, book recommendations come through Jim McKeown, host of KWBU’s weekly book show “Likely Stories.” Fifty books a year was just above the norm for McKeown during more than two decades as a McLennan Community College English professor, but his retirement last May means more time for reading.
He finished 65 books in 2020 and plans to get back to the 75 to 80 books a year he averaged before teaching at MCC. To make the best use of his time, McKeown schedules his weeks with blocks set aside for reading. As “Likely Stories” fans know, McKeown uses a “rule of 50” to avoid wasting time on bad books: If he’s not engaged by page 50 of a book, he moves on to a different title.
Most of his reading is in literary fiction, with a special interest in winners and nominations for the Booker Prize, awarded to the book voted the best English-language novel published in the United Kingdom or Ireland. McKeown’s radio show, blog and his time as English professor has him on several publishers’ mailing lists for advance readers copies of new works. He even gets books from publishers he has not heard of, but who hope he will give their new titles a try.
“Most of the time I do it. If (a book) is a good story, they deserve it,” he said.
He is not the only reader at home. His wife, Ramona, a retired Baylor University librarian, also is an avid reader, and the two have amassed a library he numbers at 8,445 books.
“We have books in every room of the house except for two toilets and the laundry room,” he said.
It is no surprise, but most of the 18 staff members on the bookshop side of Fabled Bookshop & Cafe are heavy readers, logging anywhere from 40 to 120 titles a year, said Ann Long, the Waco bookshop’s front-of-house manager.
Some of that is to choose new books for the store and some to develop familiarity with titles and genres to help customers. Though few customers ask for help on reading challenges, many more ask for information on specific titles, authors or topics. Staff members impressed with a book or knowing readers interested in a subject will write “Shelf Talkers,” a personal note posted next to a book on the shelf that explains why that book is notable, she said.
The bookshop also keeps a running list of staff recommendations on its website, “Fabled Favs,” with 43 titles recommended last year — almost enough to make a 50-book challenge. For readers open to others’ suggestions, Fabled offers staff-curated Booklovers Boxes that can be purchased for curbside pickup or delivered, Long said.
The combination of teaching college English and drama, writing, parenting two daughters and a personal love for reading adds up to a year stuffed with reading for Maura and David Jortner. Maura Jortner teaches literary culture, drama and creative writing in Baylor’s English department and has written a novel of her own, “The Life Group,” while David Jortner teaches directing, theater history and theory in the theater arts department.
Much of Maura Jortner’s reading is fiction: novels; short stories; science fiction-fantasy, particularly Nebula and Hugo Awards winners; and manuscripts from students and other authors. There is nighttime reading to her 9-year-old daughter, Gabby, and for herself. Felicity, 14, is a reader on her own these days.
“I read a novel, one chapter or so, at night before I go to bed,” Maura Jortner said. “I probably read 10 (books) a year at night.”
Then there are audiobooks, some of which she listens to during daily exercise, all adding up to about 40 books a year.
Husband David Jortner, also a night reader, reads non-fiction, primarily science, nature, history, travel and food books, and that does not include what he reads for work. He keeps an informal tally on Amazon.com and hit 70 non-work related books last year, though he said the cancellation of research trips because of COVID-19 concerns provided some unexpected reading time.
He reads as many as eight books at a time, rather than serially, and has about 100 books loaded on his Kindle tablet, whose convenience is handy for night reading in bed or during travel.
No wonder that the Jortner house has a bookshelf in every room, though David Jortner said he sometimes takes pictures of books he finds while browsing bookstores, then checks to see if those books are available in a library to read for free.