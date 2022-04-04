$500 million Texas broadband expansion focus of public meeting in Waco

Broadband service remains only a rumor to about 3 million Texans, most living in rural areas, which is why State Comptroller Glenn Hegar visited Waco on Monday to hear comments about bridging the digital divide.

Hegar and his team will visit 12 communities during their April road show, and venues are scattered statewide to ease travel burdens.

But some of the 75 attending the Waco show apparently were taking nothing for granted. They drove in from Amarillo, the Texas Hill Country and Upshur County, for example, speaking on spending $500 million in federal money to guarantee reliable, high-speed internet access across the state.

Suggestions ranged from treating broadband service like a utility, in essence making its presence mandatory, and working with the Texas Department of Transportation to include installing conduit within highway projects.

Not having broadband has become unacceptable, said Greg Conte, who directs the Texas Broadband Development Office, a situation brought home during the COVID-19 pandemic, when everything from school learning to doctor visits to business meetings relied upon broadband access.

That in mind, the Texas Legislature instructed the Comptroller's Office to work with the newly formed Texas Broadband Development Office to solicit opinions from stakeholders statewide, including elected officials, executives with broadband service providers, concerned citizens and advocates.

Texas should have a broadband plan in place later this year, said Hegar, during an interview following the public comment time. This proposed approach must find its way to the U.S. Treasury by Sept. 26 this year, and a federal directive says all money must be spent by Dec. 31, 2026.

Texas stands to receive $500 million from $9.8 billion in American Rescue Plan funds, but could get at least another $100 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act's Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program, according to a fact sheet the Comptroller's Office circulated.

According to the fact sheet, Texas' total allocation is not yet known, and "further allocations to be determined by new Federal Communications Commission maps," available later this year.

Hegar and his team stressed the importance of partnerships in tackling the digital divide, cooperation between public and private sectors.

"We've talked about how important broadband is to economic development, and it is, but this initiative goes well beyond that," said Matt Meadors, president of the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce. "We're talking about public access. This is an intense time, and community response is so important. I can't imagine not having access, but nearly 10% of Texans do not."

Hegar said opinions may differ on spending pandemic-related relief funds on broadband services, but Texas must pursue what is available.

Texas' Broadband Development Office should by early October have a process in place to accept applications and make financial awards. It will award grants, low-interest loans and other incentives "to internet service providers who expand access in eligible areas," said the BDO fact sheet.

Several speaking at Monday's presentation urged the BDO and the Comptroller's Office to remain vigilant in keeping participants accountable.

Linda Timmerman, representing the Texas Silver-Haired Legislature, suggested increased efforts to train older residents to use the internet. She said working with the 28 Area Agency on Aging divisions within Texas would represent a good start. She said students could serve as tutors.

"I was involved in teaching 90 people during the pandemic, completely virtual. It can be challenging," Timmerman said. "I wish I had a nickel for each time I had to say, 'Tell me what is on your computer screen right now.'"

Charlie Cano, general manager of Gilmer-based Etex Communications, urged state leaders not to underestimate the role libraries and library systems have played providing broadband access to underserved areas.

"I would urge you to study the work of providers who are ahead of the curve, who know how to find the gaps and fill them," Cano said.

Neal Silvers, who owns Backroads Broadband in Corsicana, said Navarro County qualifies for pandemic-related federal funding, and as his company provides service to 80% of the county, he believes it would qualify for federal assistance. He said he would like to work with Navarro County commissioners, but gets the feeling they have concerns about how best to spend federal dollars, and may question his company's eligibility.

He wondered if the BDO could help educate governmental entities.

Later, without addressing Silvers' issue specifically, Hegar said the Texas Broadband Development Office is not in a position to recommend a provider at this stage, though it will accept applications beginning in October.

Chris Bryan, director of communications and information services within the Texas Comptroller's Office, said the listening tour has proved revealing. He said a McDonald's restaurant in Cuero became a WiFi hub during the pandemic, where students gathered to view homework assignments.

He said a frequent concern raised at meetings is access, or lack thereof, to medical information and doctor consultations in remote areas.

Broadband service providers, Bryan said, have urged the enactment of standards that would apply to communities around the state.

