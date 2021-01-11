500 shots a day expected as Waco vaccine hub opens Tuesday

The number of people vaccinated locally stood at 4,854 on Monday. There reportedly have been 161,506 COVID-19 tests administered.

The mass vaccinations in Waco this week will give priority to front-line medical workers, medical first responders and long-term care staff and residents.

Next are those 65 and older, pregnant women and people 16 and older with certain chronic conditions, according to the health district.

“Arrive 15 minutes early,” said Craine. “You don’t need to get here two hours early. It’s an easy process. Getting the shot itself probably takes about as long as rolling up your sleeve. Then you’ll spend 15 to 30 minutes at a monitoring station, where staff will watch for any bad reaction to the vaccine.”

Those administering the shots include health district staffers, nursing students and staffers at McLennan Community College, the EMS division of the Waco Fire Department and American Medical Response ambulance service.

Those getting shots register when they first enter McLennan Hall. Staffers are there to assist with the process, but will not require proof from someone claiming to need a COVID-19 shot because of underlying conditions.

“You’re not going to have to prove you have diabetes,” said Craine.