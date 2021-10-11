$6 million 'front porch' for East Waco debuts on Bridge Street

Community leaders on Monday dedicated the “Bridge Street Front Porch,” which features a wide walkway incorporating the colors of Paul Quinn College, along with shaded seating, space for food trucks and an outdoor stage at the corner of Bridge and Mann Street.

At a ribbon-cutting for the plaza, City Center Waco project coordinator Michael Carpenter said the plaza can be a symbol of unity for the city.

“[It’s] a highlight of the East Waco community, but then it’s also something the whole city can be proud of,” Carpenter said.

The four-block linear plaza, a block south of Elm Avenue, connects foot traffic from the historic Suspension Bridge to new apartments and hotels as well as shops, eating spots and the Brotherwell brewery.

The project was funded by the downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone, which funds development through a portion of property taxes within the zone, and by a city Chapter 380 business grant.

Carpenter said the nonprofit City Center Waco owns 209 and 211 Elm Ave., next to Empire Seed, and plans to put in a TIF application to turn the space into a small food hall.

“Hopefully it will emphasize entrepreneurs from East Waco,” Carpenter said.