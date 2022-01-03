8 more die in Waco area from COVID-19; health experts predict case count will rise

The newest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic sent McLennan County’s active case count spiking more rapidly than any previous surge as of Monday.
Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 210 new cases Monday, bringing the case count to 1,979. Four people died from the virus over the weekend and another four were reported dead Monday, bringing the death toll to 748. The county’s seven-day average for new cases sits at 319 per day, an all-time high.
There are 67 COVID-19 patients in McLennan County hospitals, an increase of 10 people since Thursday. Of those 67, 49 people are McLennan County residents and 54 occupy ICU beds.
The county’s vaccination rate remains steady at 52% for people 12 and older compared to the 71% of Texas’ eligible population who’ve been fully vaccinated.
“With the end of vacations and the start of school, there is an expectation that cases will increase,” Kelly Craine, a spokeswoman for the health district, said.
The health district offered free COVID-19 testing early in the pandemic and revived the program during the summer spike, but as case numbers decreased demand for the testing sites fell. Craine said the health district is working with a vendor to bring testing sites back, but doesn’t have a date for when testing will return.
McLennan County’s average positivity rate has risen from 32% to 40% over the last four days.
Ben Wilson, assistant chief medical officer for Waco Family Medicine, said the system of clinics conducts roughly 310 COVID-19 tests a day and has a positivity rate of about 46%.
“One of the big questions that healthcare institutions are asking are is ‘How sharp will the Omicron peak be?’” Wilson said. “If we pattern after South Africa, then hopefully we'll see a peak within the next week or two, but nobody knows.”
He said doctors are also treating more flu-like illnesses than pre-pandemic years, but not as much as they treated during last winter. Clinics have also reverted back to outdoor treatment sites for COVID-19 patients.
“We may be lagging the rest of the country with hospitalizations by a couple of weeks,” Wilson said.
Baylor University announced Monday that the spring semester will begin as scheduled on January 18 with in-person classes. Fraternity and sorority recruitment events will go on as scheduled with masks required for indoor events, and every student living on-campus must take a free COVID-19 test within 24 hours of moving in.
“After reviewing the latest Omicron projections and our internal models, we did not find beginning the spring semester remotely would prevent a substantial number of COVID-19 infections within our campus community,” Baylor President Linda Livingstone wrote in an update. “Thus, we will begin the spring semester in-person with face-to-face instruction and student activities."