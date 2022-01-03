8 more die in Waco area from COVID-19; health experts predict case count will rise

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

McLennan County’s average positivity rate has risen from 32% to 40% over the last four days.

Ben Wilson, assistant chief medical officer for Waco Family Medicine, said the system of clinics conducts roughly 310 COVID-19 tests a day and has a positivity rate of about 46%.

“One of the big questions that healthcare institutions are asking are is ‘How sharp will the Omicron peak be?’” Wilson said. “If we pattern after South Africa, then hopefully we'll see a peak within the next week or two, but nobody knows.”

He said doctors are also treating more flu-like illnesses than pre-pandemic years, but not as much as they treated during last winter. Clinics have also reverted back to outdoor treatment sites for COVID-19 patients.

“We may be lagging the rest of the country with hospitalizations by a couple of weeks,” Wilson said.

Baylor University announced Monday that the spring semester will begin as scheduled on January 18 with in-person classes. Fraternity and sorority recruitment events will go on as scheduled with masks required for indoor events, and every student living on-campus must take a free COVID-19 test within 24 hours of moving in.