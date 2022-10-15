901 deaths for McLennan County: COVID-19 still a threat as severity fades

McLennan County passed a milestone in its fight against COVID-19 last week, recording its 901st death due to the disease.

Since arriving in the county in spring 2020, COVID-19 has killed more county residents than the 1953 Waco tornado, the 1993 Branch Davidian fire, World War I, World War II, the Vietnam War, the Korean War, the Iraq War, the Afghanistan War, and the 2015 West fertilizer explosion all combined. In comparison, the 1918 flu pandemic is estimated to have killed more than 300 people and as many as 500 people in McLennan County.

The reporting of 900th COVID-19 death, however, passed with scarcely a ripple in news coverage or social media. The county reported the 901st death Friday.

The marker arrived in a county where the share of eligible people who have received their first course of a COVID-19 vaccine has remained stalled at less than 55%, lower than the statewide share of 63%; where residents have been slow in getting the latest bivalent booster tweaked for the omicron variant; and where public measures such as masking and social distancing are fading.

That is a concern for health authorities, who fear a fresh wave of cases expected this fall or winter may catch many county residents with their guard lowered. At the same time, vaccinations, improved treatment and medications have significantly lowered the pace of deaths and hospitalizations from peaks in 2020 and 2021.

In a Waco-McLennan County Health District report presented this past week, the district's senior epidemiologist, Vaidehi Shah, said hospitalizations and deaths are trending downward from late summer. The country reported five deaths from COVID-19 in September and three so far in October, down from 17 in August and five in July. The seven-day average of hospitalizations and cases both had fallen since August. As of Friday, Waco-area hospitals reported nine COVID-19 patients, none on a ventilator.

While the summer saw an uptick in cases and hospitalizations, it was far from the heights of the three major surges the county has experienced since March 2020: the first, which peaked roughly in January 2021 with 181 hospitalized on Jan. 12; a second with the delta variant, peaking with 216 hospitalizations on Sept. 15, 2021; and the third with the omicron variant, with 191 hospitalizations on Jan. 24, 2022, according to health district data at covidwaco.com.

In contrast, the COVID-19 increase seen this summer saw fewer than 50 hospitalizations at any one time.

"In the omicron surge, there was a high number of cases, but our deaths were half of the delta surge," Shah said. "That was because of the vaccinations."

Not only are hospitalizations down, but patients' stays are generally shorter, said Dr. Marc Elieson, medical director, inpatient medicine for Baylor Scott & White Health. Many COVID-19 patients are treated for dehydration or weakness rather than the severe breathing problems that would lead them to ventilators. It is a far cry from the early COVID-19 surges that threatened to overwhelm hospital staff, space and available ventilators.

COVID-19 deaths have changed over time, too. The great majority of the people now dying from the disease are in their 80s or 90s, Elieson said.

"They don't have the reserves to fight off the virus," he said.

Waco Family Medicine and its clinics continue to see a slow, but small trickle of patients with COVID-19. Those cases are less severe than those earlier in the pandemic, but Associate Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ben Wilson is careful in saying what that may mean.

"We're in an awkward transition phase with the pandemic where the core fatality rate of COVID is beginning to approximate seasonal flu, but doesn't appear to be there yet," Wilson said. "The CDC as well as other academic entities are wisely not willing to say this is the end of the pandemic until the severity of COVID drops."

Nationally, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data puts COVID-19 as the third leading cause of death in the United States in 2020 and 2021. A public CDC database on Underlying Causes of Death shows that in 2020, the latest year for which data is available, heart disease was the leading cause of death in McLennan County, followed by cancer, then COVID-19.

Elieson said that while COVID-19 likely was one of the leading causes of death in McLennan County in 2021, it has fallen this year, though he estimated it is still likely among the top 10.

Health officials are encouraged about the arrival of the latest COVID-19 vaccine, a bivalent vaccine that strengthens the body's immune response to the original variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 as well as its latest omicron variant. The CDC recently approved the booster for people 5 and older.

What is not encouraging is the local lackluster response to getting that booster. The health district's nursing division manager, Cindy Murphey, said this past week that vaccinations are up with the release of the latest booster, and many people are getting their shots through school district vaccination clinics. Two weeks ago, 1,327 people were vaccinated, one of the highest numbers since February. In contrast, however, the county reported more than 2,000 vaccinations per week for all but two weeks last year, with a high of 12,325 in the second week of April. Wilson, with Waco Family Medicine, said there is still not a high demand for vaccinations among the general public, which he attributes in part to people being "desensitized" to the need.

Shah said "COVID fatigue" is a concern.

"We've been trying to do our messaging a different way, but the best we can do is give the same message," she said.

That message has remained consistent for more than a year: Get vaccinated. Watch exposure and contact with people more vulnerable to the virus, such as the elderly and immunocompromised. Resume masking and social distancing when COVID-19 cases begin to rise in the community.

Determining COVID-19 levels in a community has become trickier with the widespread availability and use of over-the-counter testing kits for home use. Those results are not reported to health authorities as lab-conducted testing is. Shah said on balance, however, widespread use of the at-home tests is good because the people who test positive often self-quarantine quickly, reducing the chance of transmitting the virus to others.

Rising COVID-19 cases in Europe is a cloud on the horizon, although the increase does not seem to suggest a new variant in circulation. In the past, COVID-19 case trends in Europe usually preceded those seen in the United States by a month or more except for this summer's bump in cases where there was a two-month lag, Wilson said.

"Almost certainly, it's going to happen this winter. The question is, will it come in the next few weeks?" he said. "COVID is more unpredictable now than it used to be."

The advice to the public is familiar: Get vaccinated to lower chances of a serious case leading to the hospital or even death. People who have not had a COVID-19 vaccination will need to start with the initial shots by Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson rather than a booster. Both the original vaccines and the booster are available at the health district, both Baylor Scott & White Health and Ascension Providence health care systems, and area pharmacies.

Elieson said people who come down with COVID-19 also can contact their physician to prescribe medications such as Paxlovid that can shorten the time symptoms are experienced and reduce their severity.

The health district does not require appointments for the vaccinations, although they are recommended. Its office is at 225 W. Waco Drive with hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

"It's the first and best line of defense," Shah said of vaccination.