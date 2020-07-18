A trip down the Bosque River at 3 mph has a way of improving your hearing and eyesight.

A turtle slipping off a log, the flap of a heron’s wing, the reflection of a bone-white sycamore tree in mirror-flat water — all items to discuss during a father-son kayak trip on Independence Day.

The paddle along a scenic stretch of river between the Lake Waco dam outlet and McLennan Community College dock is 3.3 miles long, twice that length if you turn around and go back.

That takes about three hours, enough time to temporarily ease COVID-19 cabin fever and the eyestrain from too much screen time.

This tranquil segment of the Bosque has not been as well known or accessible as other local paddling spots, such as Cameron Park, or the Brazos riverfront in downtown, where paddle businesses have sprung up.

But it’s beginning to get a new profile thanks to a new kayak launch at Bosque Park, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers park at the outlet works at 4200 Airport Road.

The Corps’ Lake Waco office spearheaded the project last year to create a gravel road and ramp down to the river, just downstream of the Lake Waco outlet works. Volunteers Bob Wall and Larry Slagel cleared the undergrowth of poison ivy and greenbrier, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, city of Waco and Keep Waco Beautiful chipped in with signs and picnic tables, making it a nice place to visit even if you don’t paddle.

The emerging COVID-19 pandemic scuttled the dedication of the launch point in March, but word has trickled out among kayakers, said Mike Champagne, Lake Waco’s lead park ranger.

“Since it was completed in March, more people are using that stretch of the river," Champagne said. "I’ve seen lots of kayakers and anglers. People are using it and appreciating it.”

Regular users include members of the Waco Paddle Club, who meet for an evening paddle session weekly in various places.

Lloyd Lund, a leader of the club, said the new launch point is attractive because it’s easy to use, has a restroom nearby and grants access to an area free of heavy motorboat traffic.

“The thing I like is that it’s so quiet and peaceful,” Lund said. “It’s a good way to wind down. … It’s a pretty scenic area. I’ve seen wild pigs, deer and squirrels and a huge snake.”

He said the popularity of kayaking has “gone crazy” in the past decade or so, and the river near Bosque Park is a perfect place for beginners to get started.

Pura Vida Paddle and Waco Paddle Co. both offer kayak rentals and can arrange transport to sites including Bosque Park. Waco Paddle Co. officials said they are not offering organized paddle trips right now because of COVID-19 but would like to offer one at the new kayak ramp once it is safe to do so.

A half-dozen paddlers were out on the water by the time we pushed off from shore a little before 8 a.m. in a borrowed two-seater kayak. What followed was a perfectly uneventful and perfectly satisfying use of a slow Saturday morning.

At age 9, my sidekick had been a passenger in various small boats, but this was his first outing as a paddler. He was eager to paddle and got the hang of it, though he sometimes splashed me or clashed paddles.

We passed under the Airport Drive bridge, where cliff swallows had built their jar-like nests, and the murmur of passing cars dropped off as we headed around the bend. The rising sun lit the tops of the tall bur oaks, cottonwoods and elms.

We spied green herons, a kingfisher and an osprey, all sustained by the fish in the river and the surrounding woods that flank most of the route. We passed the channel off to our left that leads to the massive tainter gates on the dam that open only during floods. Most of the time, though, both branches of the river are calm.

Past the 19th Street bridge we came across a few riverfront homes and cottages. A young couple was paddleboarding and a lone fisherman wearing a camouflage face mask.

We passed the wooded back lot of the Waco Mammoth National Monument site, followed by Waco Riverbend Park, two destinations the city hopes to join by a trail in coming years.

The July sun was in our eyes by the time we got to the MCC dock, where several fishermen were sitting in silence. I cautioned my son that fishing was like church, to be approached with quiet reverence. We picked a horse apple from a bois d’arc tree as a souvenir of our trip and headed back well before lunchtime and the worst heat of the day.

A postscript: My son said he enjoyed learning to paddle and wants to go again, adding “I liked being with you, Daddy.”

He said, “I’m kind of sad we don’t have our own kayak.”

I have to hand it to him, the boy knows how to make a good pitch.