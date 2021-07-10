A guide to state parks in Waco's orbit

Fort Parker State Park

Attractions: Hiking, camping, fishing, swimming, boating, history. A dam built by a Black CCC camp in the 1940s backs up the Navasota River to create the 750-acre Fort Parker Lake. A paddling trail is marked through the shallow lake, or you can put in at the Confederate Reunion Grounds a few miles upstream. A spring-fed pond, called Springfield Lake, feeds into the bigger lake near the site of old Springfield, a once-thriving county seat of Limestone County. A cemetery includes markers for pioneers and Black and white residents of the Stroud Plantation.