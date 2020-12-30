A half-century ago, a pioneer of what came to be called “chaos theory” asked an audience of scientists to ponder the unpredictable chains of events that can be set off by the smallest actions and alter weather and history.

“Does the flap of a butterfly’s wings in Brazil set off a tornado in Texas?” the mathematician and meteorologist Edward Lorenz asked, inadvertently launching an image that would float out of academia into pop culture and provide a title for a forgettable 2004 thriller with Ashton Kutcher.

Substitute a sick bat in Wuhan, China, for that Brazilian butterfly and apply it to a worldwide pandemic that made it around the world to Waco, Texas, and you have the chaos year of 2020.

In Waco a year ago — which seems an eternity now, after months of masks, mortality and misery from COVID-19 — the basic trajectory of 2020 seemed promising and somewhat predictable.

Local voters would choose a new Waco mayor and a District 17 Congressional representative, new district judges in a presidential election year. A housing boom would continue to boom, and property values would climb.

Interstate 35 would continue to be a promising mess of demolition and reconstruction. Downtown would continue its winning streak of new hotels and restaurants filled with tourists drawn by the magic aura of Chip and Joanna Gaines, who were set to expand Magnolia Market and debut their new TV network.

Baylor football would continue to rebuild as it had under Coach Matt Rhule, though an NFL team was trying to recruit him based on his success at Baylor, and the men’s and women’s basketball teams seemed unstoppable.

Those predictions would hold through early March. Primary voters made their picks in a crowded field of congressional candidates, which set up former Congressman Pete Sessions to become the ultimate winner. Buoyant hopes continued for Baylor football under new head coach Dave Aranda, and both men’s and women’s basketball teams had deep NCAA playoff runs in their sights.

But the cosmic ripples of that ill-fated bat were lapping at our shores and would grow into a tidal wave. If you were looking for a watershed between the year that might have been and the year that was, you could point to March 11.

A week after the first Texas case of COVID-19 was reported March 4, The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. The same day, the Magnolia Market canceled plans for Spring at the Silos, one of Waco’s biggest events. Baylor announced it would extend spring break.

A day later, Baylor’s men’s and women’s basketball teams saw their aspirations dashed. They were ready to start competing in the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City when the games were canceled, along with the NCAA championship.

Within a week came the closure of local school campuses and the first of city, county and state restrictions on businesses and gatherings, leading to an eerie quiet on Waco streets.

Some might say the pandemic has been the only news story of 2020, with all others footnotes. At the very least COVID-19 cast a shadow on everything, muting celebrations and observances, disrupting schools, sports, health care, and the hospitality and entertainment industries and postponing city and school elections.

Here are a few of the biggest developments in Waco in this extraordinary and difficult year.

Pandemic death toll

By Wednesday, 281 deaths of McLennan County residents had been attributed to COVID-19, or more than 1 per 1,000 county residents. The majority of those deaths, 89%, were of people 60 and older, but several in their 30s or 40s died. The first death in the county, on March 31, was of Phillip Perry, 49, the principal at G.W. Carver Middle School. By early June, the death toll was four, but a wave of mid-summer cases sent the death count soaring to 45 by the end of July.

One of the last deaths of the year was of Lawrence Johnson, 72, the former Waco council member who had been valedictorian at Carver when it was a high school.

Economic pinch

Whether it could be called a true “lockdown” remains a matter of debate. But Mayor Kyle Deaver’s order to close bars, gyms, restaurant dining rooms and entertainment facilities on March 17 came as a shock to many. The county followed suit with similar restrictions, followed by stricter “shelter-in-place” orders March 23 that were soon backed by state restrictions that gradually eased in May. Hotels were hit hard, and some temporarily closed. Through October, hotel revenues were down almost 40% over the prior year to date.

Meanwhile, most school campuses and remained closed through the remainder of the spring semester, and child care capacity was limited, leaving parents scrambling for child care or trying to work from home while monitoring their children’s online schoolwork. Those struggles continued through the fall as schools adapted to a hybrid in-person and online format, sometimes closing school campuses on a moment’s notice.

The toll on businesses was blunted somewhat by federal assistance programs, and some sectors never blinked: Monthly home sales set records, average home prices increased more than 9% and residential and commercial building continued at a feverish pace.

But it is too early to tell what the long-term effect will be on restaurants, hotels and retail operations. For many who had followed the rebound of downtown, the most painful loss was the closure of the daily operations of the Waco Hippodrome, which had been reinvented as a multiscreen theater, music venue and restaurant complex.

The expanded Magnolia Market debuted in November to somewhat muted crowds because of COVID-19, and the Gaineses postponed the debut of their network until the coming year.

Meanwhile, by November, the jobless rate in McLennan County was 6.6%, more than twice the rate of last year.

Economic development gains

Waco scored some major wins in economic development in 2020 that will reverberate in the next couple of years. Amazon announced in October it will spend more than $200 million on a 2.69-million-square-foot fulfillment center on Heritage Parkway, employing some 1,000 people with starting wages of $15 per hour.

That announcement was followed by news of a $100 million aluminum can plant on Wycon Drive and a Hello Bello diaper plant at the former Domtar Personal Care site at 2101 Texas Central Parkway. Each would employ more than 100 and would bring significant tax base to local governments.

Political churn

While the national news media was fixated on the high-stakes contest between President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden, Greater Waco saw a quieter but consequential changing of the guard.

City of Waco and Waco Independent School District officials postponed their usual May elections until November, citing COVID-19 concerns, though cases of the virus only grew in the interim. That resulted in Mayor Kyle Deaver staying in office an extra six months after his expected retirement, while Council Member Dillon Meek, who was running for mayor, had to leave his post because he moved out of his district.

Meek won handily in November, along with council newcomers Kelly Palmer and Josh Borderud, resulting in the youngest council in recent history. Meanwhile, voters opted for the incumbents on the Waco ISD school board. The postponement meant much higher turnout compared to May elections.

Meanwhile, Sessions, a former Dallas-area U.S. representative, replaced retiring Congressman Bill Flores in the District 17 race, winning 62.6% of the vote against Austin-area Democrat Rick Kennedy.

Elections and appointments also reshaped local judges’ benches. Voters chose Thomas West in a four-way race to replace retiring 19th State District Judge Ralph Strother. Gov. Greg Abbott chose another candidate in that race, Susan Kelly, to fill the seat of 54th District Court Judge Matt Johnson, who was tapped to become a justice on Waco’s 10th Court of Appeals.

A moment for Black lives

Waco residents might have hunkered down in the spring months of the pandemic, but they did not tune out. Long-simmering tensions over police brutality erupted into outrage at the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police May 25.

A racially diverse crowd of about 450 protested peacefully on May 31, starting around the Suspension Bridge.

“It wasn’t just about George Floyd, but about all the wrongful deaths of people at the hands of police,” organizer De’Viar Woodson said. “We are talking about Hispanic people, white people, Black people and everything about police brutality to start talking about this to let our voices be heard.”

Waco police got a heads-up from organizers about the rally and largely stayed out of sight. While the rally was not focused on Waco issues, local activists have continued to advocate for police reforms and consideration of hiring a Black police chief.

Baby Frankie

Amid the stress of pandemic restrictions and nationwide unrest over the George Floyd killing, police on June 1 announced another piece of distressing news: A 2-year-old had gone missing at Cameron Park. The mother of Frankie Gonzalez told police the boy disappeared on a family outing, setting off a frantic search that lasted through the night. It was called off the next day when, according to police, the mother, Laura Villalon, 35, abandoned her story and led them to the location of the boy’s body, a dumpster behind a church on Park Lake Drive.

Villalon was charged with felony injury to a child resulting in death, and a subsequent autopsy found that the boy had died of homicidal violence. According to the autopsy, Villalon told police she slammed the boy’s head against a wall and placed his body in a closet for two days before dumping it in the trash bin.

The story touched a community already weighed down by the pandemic, and crowds gathered at Cameron Park and the church parking lot for vigils with balloons and teddy bears.

RIP, Billy Joe

He called himself an “Ol’ Chunk of Coal” in one of his indelible songs, and indeed Waco’s Billy Joe Shaver had his rough edges, including shooting a man in the face at a Lorena bar in 2007. But Shaver, who died here Oct. 28, turned his hard-lived life into diamond-cut poetry in songs full of gritty honesty, humor and faith. His songs were made famous by others including Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash and John Anderson, and admired by the likes of Willie Nelson. But he never had chart-topping success as a performer, and he struggled with personal tragedies including the loss of his son and collaborator, Eddie.

Still, his songs live on, as he predicted in one of them, “Live Forever”: “Nobody here will ever find me/ But I will always be around/ Just like the songs I leave behind me/ I’m gonna live forever now.”

