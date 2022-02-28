 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A somber anniversary for 1993 Branch Davidian raid
A somber anniversary for 1993 Branch Davidian raid

davidians

A small gathering Monday at the Waco Peace Officers Memorial on University Parks Drive paid respects to four agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms who died in a shootout with Branch Davidian members on Feb. 28, 1993. Six members of the sect also died.

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald

