A small gathering Monday at the Waco Peace Officers Memorial on University Parks Drive paid respects to four agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms who died in a shootout with Branch Davidian members on Feb. 28, 1993. Six members of the sect also died.
A somber anniversary for 1993 Branch Davidian raid
Related to this story
Most Popular
Record-high enrollment has Baylor University housing students in a hotel turned dorm across the highway from the main campus.
Business owners on La Salle Avenue spoke out this week against the local Salvation Army’s plan to move all of its downtown services to La Sall…
An extension of Gateway Boulevard linking Bagby Avenue to Interstate 35 is part of a development proposal for 215 acres of land poised to be a…
A former Baylor University soccer player alleges she suffered traumatic brain injuries while being forced to participate in dangerous header d…
Local institutions are modifying their opening plans for Thursday amid a National Weather Service winter weather advisory that warns of freezi…
Waco restaurant owner Gene Vinnykov, unfortunately, knows the hell Ukrainians are going through as Russia invades their homeland. He speaks wi…
A former Baylor University student who slipped and fell during the February 2021 ice storm claims in a lawsuit that the university is responsi…
The latest COVID-19 surge in McLennan County may cost Waco Independent School District several million dollars in state revenue because of a s…
Beverly Hills Mayor Lucyann Sanchez-Miramontez, who is running for justice of the peace, remains free on bond after her arrest over the weeken…
With the unofficial credo “services instead of placement,” a pilot program launched in McLennan County and funded by a private foundation has …