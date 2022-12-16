A Storybook Christmas needs new home to resume giving books to kids

Organizers for A Storybook Christmas are hoping its final chapter has not been written.

But for the third straight year, the nonprofit that provides books for low-income students will not be able to do so because logistical issues and COVID-19 have hampered the program.

Through 2019, the nonprofit has given more than 475,000 books to public school and Head Start students from prekindergarten through fifth grade.

Diane and Larry Browning, who were on the original board when A Storybook Christmas began in 1991, said the sale of the Waco Tribune-Herald building in 2021 in particular has been challenging.

The nonprofit’s volunteers are willing and there are sufficient funds to keep A Storybook Christmas going, but a viable space from which to work is needed.

A room in the former Tribune-Herald building on Franklin Avenue was used for storing and processing the books since the early 1990s. After the sale of the 110,000-square-foot structure to Chip and Joanna Gaines, who are renovating it to become their Magnolia corporate headquarters, previous owner Clifton Robinson had the books, bookshelves and tables moved to two other buildings he owns.

The Brownings said they appreciate Robinson providing space to store the books in the meantime.

Some of the books are on the unfinished fifth floor of the Baylor School of Social Work, which has no heating or air conditioning, Diane Browning said. It is neither an ideal situation for the volunteers who process the books and add bookplates — stickers where the child’s name can be written to personalize it — or for the schools when they arrive to pick up the books housed five floors above.

The last “normal” Storybook Christmas year was 2019, but then the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020 and buildings were off-limits, Diane Browning said.

“It doesn’t seem right to rent a building,” she said. “What the Waco Trib provided was a home.”

Longtime Tribune-Herald marketing director Ann Roznovsky brought the book-giving idea to Waco after attending a convention of the International Newspaper Promotion Association in 1990. The Lexington Herald-Leader in Kentucky was honored at the convention for a community project named A Storybook Christmas that provided new books to low-income students.

Roznovsky pitched the idea to Tribune-Herald Publisher Randy Preddy, who was a member of the Central Texas Literacy Coalition and knew of McLennan County’s high poverty levels.

The two reached out to the Lexington paper for permission to launch the project locally. The Herald-Leader even provided its poster that the Tribune-Herald adjusted for its use.

Roznovsky set up a board to help run the nonprofit. Among its members was Larry Browning, an Alabama native working as a professor of education at Baylor University. He was a member of the Central Texas Literacy Coalition and helped coordinate literacy grants through the education department at Baylor.

“It was a great board,” Larry Browning said. “It was a good group of people and we knew it was a great project.”

The program contacted public schools throughout the county, initially providing board books for children in pre-K classes. The board quickly knew it needed to expand, and eventually the program was able to provide books to students through fifth grade.

The first storage and processing location was in the basement of the Carroll Library at Baylor, but it was not long before library renovations began and A Storybook Christmas had to find a new home, Larry Browning said.

“I went down to the basement and saw a big trench dug through the middle,” he said. “Ann borrowed a pickup truck. We loaded it up and delivered those books early.”

Preddy gave the nonprofit a new workspace at the Tribune-Herald, where it remained until the building’s sale.

Diane Browning, retired from working for a textbook publisher and Region 12 Education Service Center, said Preddy stayed engaged with the project, continually asking her how the requests from schools were going.

The Brownings said the nonprofit also has suffered some from the loss of its leadership.

Roznovsky, who co-founded the nonprofit and stayed heavily involved, died in December 2017. Sue Johnson, a retired Waco Independent School District teacher who served alongside Roznovsky for years on A Storybook Christmas, died in August.

“So much of the way it operated, it was kind of automatic,” Larry Browning said. “But we didn’t build a good succession plan.”

The nonprofit is still accepting monetary donations to purchase new books. While donations of new books are still welcome, monetary donations enable A Storybook Christmas to purchase books in bulk at discounted prices and make sure they are age-appropriate through consultation with school librarians.

Contributions can be mailed to P.O. Box 6088, Waco, TX 76706.

“Storybook is a soundly funded nonprofit,” Diane Browning said. “Area schools depend on Storybook to meet the needs of low-income children in the entire county. The cost of books for children has risen, and the project would be able to cover that.”

It is the operational shortcomings keeping A Storybook Christmas sidelined, they said.

“We have the volunteers. We have people committed to continuing,” she said.

Larry Browning said if they can reactivate A Storybook Christmas for December 2023, they would probably need to scale back a bit and only provide books for prekindergarten through third grade, about 12,000 books, resuming the fourth and fifth grades the following year.

The nonprofit is seeking a benefactor to provide a place, they said. Volunteers are primarily retirees, so a climate-controlled, safely accessible and ground-floor area would be best.

McLennan Community College graciously offered a spot at its Highlander Ranch, but it is 20 minutes out of town and on the second floor without an elevator, Diane Browning said.

An 800- to 1,000-square-foot room with bathroom facilities should suffice, Larry Browning said. That would provide enough room for tables for the volunteers to add bookplates and do paperwork, and for the shelves that store the books.

The Brownings said they want A Storybook Christmas to return to its original mission of putting a quality book in the hands of every child.

“Not to sound too Hallmark-like, but there are still children that the only gift they get at Christmas is from Storybook,” Diane Browning said.

To contact Diane Browning, call or text 254-715-8802 or email gdianebg@aol.com.