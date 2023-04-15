An Abbott volunteer firefighter died Friday evening after he was struck by a firetruck as it was being repositioned to help a stranded motorist along Interstate 35, officials announced.

"Please join us as we grieve this tragic loss of a man who died in the service of strangers," the Hill County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post. "Hill County was grateful for him and will not be the same without him."

Abbott firefighters arrived at 7:18 p.m. Friday at what they initially believed was a vehicle crash south of the I-35 overpass at County Road 3115 and Farm-to-Market Road 1304, and learned there was actually a stranded motorist and decided to remain to help with traffic control while waiting for a wrecker, according to the statement.

"As the firefighters were repositioning, to better assist, one of the fire fighters was struck by the fire truck," the sheriff's office post says. "Immediately life saving measures were started and additional emergency services were summoned to the scene."

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at about 8 p.m. to the incident near mile marker 359 on northbound I-35, spokesperson Sgt. Ryan Howard said in a statement.

The firefighter was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco, where he was later pronounced dead, Howard said.