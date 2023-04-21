The question of why Abbott firefighter Horace Daniel Wright had to lose his life last week remains a mystery to everyone but God, in whose arms the man's man with a soft side and servant's heart now rests.

That was the message Pastor James Stevens delivered to a standing-room-only celebration of Wright's life on Friday at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel. Honor guards and uniformed first responders turned out in force to pay their respects to Wright, 71, who was struck and killed by a firetruck while maneuvering traffic around a stalled car on Interstate 35.

Ushers estimated attendance at 400, as visitors filled the sanctuary, some standing along one wall. Overflow areas also were occupied.

Wright's death came one evening before the West community conducted 10th anniversary memorial services for the 15 people killed, including 12 volunteer firefighters, when a fertilizer plant exploded in April 2013. The West Volunteer Fire Department recently dealt with another loss, volunteer Edward "Eddie" Hykel, 60, having been killed when a big rig slammed into Department of Public Safety cruisers and a firetruck as Hykel worked a car fire.

Stevens said Wright died helping others, acknowledging that may sound like an overused phrase, but nothing better encapsulates his life. A relative, in a letter written for the occasion, said Wright "was the toughest, strongest sweetest man I ever knew." Another said he obligingly would take his mother-in-law to buy groceries or get her hair done. One dubbed him the "human form of the Energizer Bunny," never able to while away his time, preferring to clean, organize, fix things or run errands.

He was loyal, stubborn as a mule and a notorious backseat driver. He adored his three grandchildren, loved to hunt and fish, thought he could repair any piece of equipment, and never tried to hide his tears, according to friends and family members who knew him best and loved him dearly.

Stevens recalled when Dan and his wife, Susan, began attending First Baptist Church of Gholson after moving to the Abbott community from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Stevens said he doubted Dan would join because Stevens revealed he is from New York and not a Dallas Cowboys fan. Despite those potential disqualifiers, he said, the Wrights became members.

Wright, known affectionately as "Pop," attended Texas State Technical College before joining Holt Cat, where he worked more than four decades, retiring in December 2021. He and Susan, his wife of 48 years, moved to a small ranch in Abbott, and Dan joined the volunteer fire department.

In her note of remembrance, Abbott Fire Chief Doreen Strickland said the fire station became spotless when Wright joined the force. He was a gentleman, she said, who never let her open the door to the firetruck.

David Arnett, a relative who serves as pastor of Bible Way Church in Waco, said Wright's obsession with history tested the patience of family members.

"We'd go somewhere and he would read every word of every historical marker," Arnett said. "The group would move on, and we'd look around, and Dan was nowhere to be found. He was still reading or picking up trash."

Arnett said some called Wright "Dangerous Dan," due to his repair work on the largest machinery built by Caterpillar under the worst conditions. He was cowboy tough, said one note writer, willing to hold rambunctious horses steady for riders preparing to mount. A horse once bolted, dragging Wright along the ground, "cutting furrows with his new belt buckle."

Stevens, who became emotional at times, said Wright "is more alive than he's ever been," referencing his new home in heaven. A musical selection Friday touched on that theme, one verse saying, "If you could see where I am you wouldn't cry, for I'm living in a land where no one dies; And I'm safe in the arms of Jesus Christ, if you could see where I am you wouldn't cry."

Scripture readings included Psalm 23, which assures that God is with believers even as they walk through the valley of the shadow of death.

Stevens said Scripture does not promise believers life without problems or disappointments, but does pledge to remain by their side.

In addition to the 400 people attending the service in the Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel, fire and rescue vehicles from around Central Texas were parked outside. A display featured Wright's firefighting uniform and personal equipment. A toy-size replica of Caterpillar machinery also was there.

The U.S. Honor Flag was draped over Wright's casket. It travels the nation in honor of first responders who die in the line of duty.

The family has designated the Abbott Volunteer Fire Department and the Texas Line of Duty Death Task Force for memorials.