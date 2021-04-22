Abbott One-Act Play returning to state

Abbott High School’s production of “The Book of Will,” by Laura Gunderson, has qualified for the UIL State One-Act Play competition next week.

This marks the ninth consecutive time that Abbott OAP has advanced to the UIL state competition.

While taking top honors at the regional competition in Houston, Abbott won Best Technical Crew and had five individual medalists. Those individual winners were Kyle Gerik and Keaton Pustejovsky, All-Star Cast; Caitlyn McLain, All-Star Crew; and Robyn Walker and Robert Skidmore, honorable mention All-Star Cast.

Abbott will defend its state title at 5:30 p.m. April 30 at Corsicana High School. Performances will be open for audiences. Tickets go on sale Monday and will be available online on the UIL website, uiltexas.org.