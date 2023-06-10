A decade ago, Emily Ellison and her now-husband moved to Waco with the idea that they would live here for three years at most. Then they fell in love with what the city had to offer and decided to stay. The couple recently made the leap to living in their own home surrounded by the things that make them happy and photos of smiley memories.

They just had no idea they would have to ask for help from a nonprofit to make that dream come true.

“I never, ever thought we would be in the situation where we'd have to ask for help,” Ellison said. “I think that's where the rose colored glasses came in. I thought if you have a bachelor's degree and you have your job, everything will work out and be totally fine. So I never thought I would be in a situation to ask for help. And I am not the type of personality, nor is my husband where we like to ask for help. So I think that was a big personal step that we had to take where we realized, no way could we get to a situation where we can get to get a house. So we need to find a way to get there.”

Ellison and her husband are considered a part of the ALICE demographic — Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. The classification includes people with income above the federal poverty level but below the basic cost of living for their area, generally understood to be one personal budget crisis away from poverty.

After eight years with a “surviving not thriving” mentality in Waco, Ellison and her husband applied for a Habitat for Humanity program and in two years to the day, they celebrated the dedication of their new home.

The United Way's most recent ALICE data released in April, reflecting conditions in 2021, shows the percentage of McLennan County's households in poverty has gone down since 2010, but the percentage of households in the ALICE demographic has increased. In 2021, 15% of McLennan County households were in poverty, down from 20% in 2010 but still higher than the statewide average of 13%. Over the same time, the percentage of ALICE households has gone from 24% to 26%, and observers expect the economic fallout of the pandemic to push the ALICE percentage higher when 2022 and 2023 data comes out.

In Waco specifically, 31% of households live in the ALICE demographic, which is roughly 22,600 households.

Haley O’Connell, director of impact and engagement at United Way of Waco-McLennan County, describes the ALICE demographic as people who are struggling to make ends meet, but also “our everyday neighbors.”

“They're the person who's checking you out at the grocery store, or fast-food workers, office clerks and waiters and waitresses,” O’Connell said. “A lot of public assistance programs have kind of the eligibility requirements that require you to be below the federal poverty level. And so these ALICE people are living paycheck to paycheck barely making ends meet, and yet they don't qualify for public assistance. They're kind of caught in the middle, because they're also not making enough to build their own wealth and create economic mobility and generate savings and things like that. So they're kind of just perpetually stuck.”

'Income volatility'

People in the ALICE demographic are usually hourly paid workers, meaning if they have a disruption in their day that forces them to leave, they are losing money that their budget depends on.

Of the 58.7% of McLennan county residents who are employed, 55.4% work for hourly wages. These workers are more likely to have fluctuations in income due to changing schedules and less likely to receive benefits.

Jeremy Everett, executive director of the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty, said it is uncommon for employees of low-income jobs to get 40 hours of work every week to support a survival budget.

“That makes income for them unpredictable, and so they experience what's called income volatility,” Everett said. “So from week to week or month to month, they can't predict how much money they're going to make, which makes it impossible to be able to budget to really kind of get a good idea of how much money you can count on in a given week.”

Everett said fluctuating income oftentimes forces ALICE workers to resort to second or third jobs.

“But again, if you're working in a low wage job and you've got multiple supervisors at different jobs, they're not exactly consulting with each other on what your hours of availability are,” Everett said. “So inevitably, these jobs are going to get pitted against each other. And sooner or later, you're going to lose one job in order to keep the other one.”

ALICE workers are also disproportionately more vulnerable to national economic disruptions. Everett said the temporary business closures and layoffs during the pandemic made income volatility “like a roller coaster for families.”

“We saw the ALICE households increase significantly after the Great Recession,” O’Connell said. “And then now, obviously, after the pandemic, the numbers will rise again when the 2022 and 2023 data becomes available.”

Every time ALICE workers receive their paycheck, they have to make decisions about where to allocate the money to support a livable lifestyle. Once they do so, there is rarely any left to put aside for savings.

“Often ALICE individuals are one emergency away from kind of just spiraling into crisis, whether that's a tire blowout on the side of the highway or an emergency medical event,” O’Connell said. “They're usually not able to set aside savings to cover an unexpected crisis. And so, they're often faced with ‘do I pay this bill that's about to be overdue, or do I give my family a substantial meal?’”

People you know

Stephanie Hoopes, national director of United for ALICE, said many people do not realize how many of their interactions on a day-to-day basis are with people in the ALICE demographic.

“We all know ALICE,” Hoopes said. “ALICE is in our families, is in our neighborhoods, and certainly so many of the essential workers for our economy are ALICE. I often say, you're running to four, five ALICE workers by the time you get to work — you get your coffee, go to child care, your security guard at the parking lot, somebody at the bank. You know, ALICE is a really important part of our communities and our economy.”

Everett said when he lived in San Antonio, he witnessed his own neighbor, a member of the ALICE demographic, have to make a decision based on a stretched-thin budget.

“Our neighbor who didn't have health insurance, her husband worked a full-time job. She was a primary caregiver to her children and to her two wheelchair-bound parents who lived with them,” Everett said. “She got an ear infection and did what everybody who doesn't have insurance does, which is they wait until it's too painful to bear and then they go to the emergency room to be seen. … She went to one in San Antonio, waited to be seen, wasn't seen in time for her to catch the bus and get back home and later that evening, her eardrum ruptured. The infection went to her brain. She fell into a coma and never woke up. And that could have been prevented with a simple antibiotic.”

O’Connell said that when she shares ALICE data with people, she always sees their eyes widen in shock.

“There are actually people who this is their daily reality, and they're actually trying really hard to make it work,” O’Connell said. “But just the cruelty of the fact that they're just perpetually stuck, even though they're trying really hard to pave the way for their family. It’s just the way certain systems are set up keeps them from advancing.”

Breaking the cycle

In today’s society, Everett said there are only a few ways to break this cycle — usually a degree or technical training to become a skilled laborer.

For many families, it takes the work of generations to be able to send a child to college or technical school.

“The first family would move to the U.S. and try to scratch out a living, the second generation would try to buy a home that they would pass down to the next generation, third generation would try to hopefully send their kids off to college and fourth generation might then kind of figure out how they can pay it back,” Everett said.

Everett said to help people above the poverty line who struggle to make ends meet, public policy needs to change, wage rates need to be strengthened and there needs to be better economic opportunities for all people, regardless of gender, race, ethnicity or where they live.

O’Connell said it will take a village.

“United Way is really trying to bring people together and have meaningful conversation and see where collaboration is possible,” she said. “Because it really takes a village to take care of all your neighbors. I think we're stronger when we all collaborate together.”

Local efforts

Everett said he applauds the city for a lot of the work it is doing to bring more job opportunities to Waco by recruiting businesses to pay higher rates.

“Those are some unsung heroes in our community, our leaders that are bringing in these business opportunities that are creating occupation,” Everett said. “I think young entrepreneurs, we're seeing a lot more Baylor students are choosing to stick around and start their own businesses. And, and so that has a huge impact because that just creates more economic opportunity to the community and creates more job opportunities. So inherently, the more job opportunities, the more competition, more competition, the higher the wages so that they can work to everybody's advantage.”

Everett said he also credits nonprofits for the work they are doing to fill the gaps for families, including the nonprofit that gave Ellison her home.

“Without Habitat for Humanity, we would just be kind of stuck in an apartment rut and unable to get out of it,” Ellison said. “Always paying and paying without the ability to save and really have the thriving, not just surviving, kind of life.”

Ellison said her favorite aspect of her new home is the backyard, something she hasn’t had since she moved out of her parents’ home 15 years ago. Now, she gets to watch her kids run through the sprinkler, have grilled meals and lie under the stars in the grass that is her family's own.