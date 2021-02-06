Access to COVID-19 vaccine expanding, remains a challenge

Kehrein arrived at 8:05 Tuesday morning for her 8:20 appointment, joining a long line. Snacks were available inside, and she helped herself to a small bag of popcorn. She presented her driver's license, a photo ID was required, set a timer she had brought along, and settled in for a short wait.

The deed done, she was instructed to return Feb. 26 for a second shot.

Despite her monthlong wait, Kehrein is lucky. Thousands locally find themselves on the outside looking in, wanting to get a COVID-19 vaccination but finding it elusive. Doses remain in short supply. As of Saturday, state records showed 19,049 McLennan County residents had received at least their first dose, just a hair more than 10% of the county's residents 16 or older.

Hometown drugstores including Lynn's La Vega Pharmacy in Bellmead were flooded with calls early in the rollout, but now must wait their turn for fresh supplies, if they ever come.

Pharmacist Darby Wagoner at Lynn's Pharmacy in Hewitt said his waiting list has swelled to more than 2,000, and he is inclined to stop adding names.

"We have no clue when we might get a single dose, and the feds are funneling vaccine through corporate brands, not independents like us," Wagoner said. "I fear that if we do receive an allocation, it will be a token amount."